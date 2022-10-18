NHA joined hands with NABH to expedite implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM)

New Delhi : National Health Authority (NHA) and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) – a constituent board of Quality Council of India (QCI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas of capacity building, dissemination of information, promotion of QCI (NABH) accreditation & ABDM standards, technical support, stakeholder advocacy and for creating overall awareness for different initiatives of NABH and NHA by leveraging the reach and presence of each other.

NABH has an extensive and efficient quality framework and accreditation system for healthcare facilities. As per this MoU, NABH shall encourage and provide assistance in onboarding their accredited/certified facilities on ABDM’s Health Facility Registry (HFR) and onboarding of the doctors, nurses etc. working in these facilities on the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR).

Speaking about the objective of this collaboration, Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, NHA said – “With the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), we have embarked on this ambitious journey to create a digital platform for bringing all stakeholders of the healthcare ecosystem together. We aim to leverage the strong presence of NABH among the health facilities and healthcare professionals from the public as well as private sector to reach out and sensitize them about the core functions, benefits and potential of ABDM and drive the adoption of ABDM on a large scale.”

Speaking on the occasion, Prof (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Chairman, NABH said – “NABH is totally committed to objective of taking quality healthcare to the last man in the line. This collaboration with NHA will help and motivate even small healthcare organizations in tier 2 & tier 3 cites to get the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. It will spread the mission of providing quality healthcare to the masses and help India become a global leader in healthcare domain”.

Further, NHA and NABH shall mutually develop accreditation standards and ratings for healthcare facilities to incorporate ABDM related standards for encouraging rapid adoption and uptake of digital health information systems.