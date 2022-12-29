NHA is launching a lightweight HMIS and inviting healthcare providers to participate in its beta-testing

New Delhi : The National Health Authority (NHA) is releasing the beta version of a lightweight, robust, and ABDM-compliant Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). This HMIS solution is envisioned to provide a digital platform for healthcare providers, particularly focusing on private clinics and small health facilities.

NHA is the nodal agency for implementing Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) which aims to develop the backbone for the digital health infrastructure in India. In line with this vision, it is leveraging the strengths of the CoWIN module to develop a new HMIS solution. This will accelerate the digitization of small clinics and improve the discoverability of healthcare providers in India.

The beta version of this HMIS offers the following features:

ABDM compliant – Allows doctors to generate and fetch ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) for their patients. Facility Management – Allows doctors to manage their calendar, appointments, and patient details in a single window Digital Services – Allows doctors to view previous health records and prescriptions for registered patients and take video consultations e-prescription Services – Generate and share digital standardized prescriptions using a range of parameters with options to modify/customize the prescription layout

Healthcare providers can now use this new solution, share their valuable feedback, and play a role in shaping India’s digital healthcare ecosystem. Feedback from healthcare providers will be incorporated into the ABDM-enabled software to make it more robust. The HMIS can be accessed at https://docmitrabeta.abdm.gov.in/. A user manual for accessing the features and using the HMIS is also available on the same link.

To increase adoption and seek feedback on the HMIS from healthcare providers across the country, NHA will be organizing a virtual beta-testing workshop on 4th January, 2023 wherein healthcare providers will be invited to provide their valuable suggestions and become a part of India’s digital health revolution. Interested healthcare professionals can register here for the workshop – https://abdm.nha.gov.in/docmitra