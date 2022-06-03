NH projects in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi : In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that approval for extension of NH 146 (B) from Budhni to Bari and from Nasrullaganj to Sandalpur has been given on the request of Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Chouhan. The Minister said the Bari-Budhni-Rehti-Nasrullaganj-Sandalpur corridor will be completed with the extension of the above National Highway. With this, Indore and Jabalpur will be connected with each other by national highway, he added. Shri Gadkari said a target has been set to complete the DPR process of the above route and get it approved by the end of this year.

The Minister said on the request of Union Minister Shri Prahlad S Patel, the 110 km long Jabalpur-Damoh section has been entrusted by the Ministry of Road Transport and National Highways. He said the DPR of Aurchha-Tikamgarh-Hirapur (139 km) National Highway No. 539 and Hirapur-Damoh (82 km) National Highway No. 34 will be completed by December 2022 and a target has been set to get the work approved by March 2023. With the construction of both the routes, the connectivity of Jabalpur-Damoh-Tikamgarh-Aurachha will be completed through the National Highway, the Minister said.