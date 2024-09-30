NGEL Signs MoU with Govt of Rajasthan for development of 25 GW of RE Projects  

New Delhi : On the occasion of Rising Rajasthan Investor Meet at New Delhi, NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Govt of Rajasthan on 30th September 2024 for development of 25 GW of Renewable Energy Projects in the state of Rajasthan.

The MoU was exchanged between Shri K S Sundaram, Director (Projects), NGEL and Shri Alok, (IAS) ACS (Energy) in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Senior officials from Government of Rajasthan and NGEL were also present on the occasion.