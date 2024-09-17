NGEL Inks JV Agreement with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) for development of RE & Green Hydrogen Projects in Rajasthan

New Delhi: In order to realize the green energy and green hydrogen objectives of NTPC, a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) was signed between NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) and Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL), the state-owned power generation company managing thermal and hydroelectric stations in Rajasthan. The agreement was signed on 17th September 2024 in Jaipur, in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The JVA was exchanged between Sh. Rajiv Gupta, CEO (NGEL) and Sh. Devendra Shringi, CMD (RVUNL) in the august presence of Sh. Gajendra Singh Khimsar Hon’ble Minister of Medical and Health, Sh. Jogaram Patel Hon’ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Smt. Manju Sharma Member of Parliament, Jaipur, Sh. Alok (IAS) ACS (Energy) and other dignitaries from NGEL and RVUNL.

160 MW out of total 320 MW Solar Power Project at Bhainsara, Rajasthan was also dedicated to nation by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

The JV Company will undertake development of 25 GW of Renewable Energy Projects and 1 MMTPA of Green Hydrogen / Derivatives in the state of Rajasthan.