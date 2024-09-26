NGEL Inks JV Agreement with MAHAPREIT for Development of 10 GW RE Projects  

New Delhi : NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, entered into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology Ltd. (MAHAPREIT) on 25th September 2024.

The JVA was signed by Shri Rajiv Gupta, CEO (NGEL), and Shri Bipin Shrimali, MD (MAHAPREIT) in Mumbai in the presence of other senior officials from NGEL and MAHAPREIT.

The JV Company will undertake the development of 10 GW of Renewable Energy Parks and Projects in Maharashtra or any other state of India.