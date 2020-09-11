NFL produces 16.11 lakh tonne of urea recording 13% growth in April-Aug 2020-2021

New Delhi: National Fertilizers Limited -NFL has surpassed the productions targets by producing 16.11 Lakh MT urea in first five months of 2020-21, higher by 13% compared to 14.26 LMT produced during the same period in 2019-20.

According to NFL, a PSU under Deptt of Fertilizers, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Ferlizers, has recorded total fertilizer sale of 23.81 Lakh MT in April-August’20 showing a growth of 16% compared to previous best of 20.57 Lakh MT recorded during same period in 2019-20.

In the last few year, the Company has transformed from a single product to multi product company by adding DAP, MoP, SSP & Complex fertilizers, Bentonite Sulphur, Seeds, new strains of Bio-fertilizers and Agro chemicals in its product line.

NFL is now providing all agri-inputs to the farmers under one roof.

The Company, at present, operates Five Urea Plants located at Nangal & Bathinda in Punjab, Panipat in Haryana and two Plants at Vijaipur in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh besides having Bio-Fertilizers plant in Vijaipur and Bentonite Sulphur plant in Panipat.

Related

comments