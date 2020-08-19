Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) Outreach Webinar held at STPI-Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : STPI-Bhubaneswar has organized the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) Outreach Webinar has held at STPI-Bhubaneswar. Dr. Omkar Rai, Director General, STPI, Shri Manas Panda, Director, STPI-Bhubaneswar, Shri Subodh Sachan, Director Startup & Innovation Promotion & CEO, STPI Next Initiatives , Shri Rajesh Ram Mishra, Chief Mentor of NGIS, Bhubaneswar, Shri Rabi Mahapata, Professior Texas Agricultural & Mechanical University & Mentor, NGIS and Shri Prasanta Biswal, Evangelist, Startup Odisha spoke in the Program.

Speaking on the Occasion, Dr. Omkar Rai, DG, STPI enlightened on NGIS & stated that the both Soft & Hard features of NGIS & STPI COEs will be instrumental for building the country a Software Product Nation. He pointed that NGIS is a futuristic Incubation Scheme which offers comprehensive support & services to technology start-ups from various STPI incubation facilities pan-India under one common umbrella. The basis objective of the Scheme to support up to 300 Startups/entrepreneurs with Incubation, Finance/Seed funding, Mentorship support through pan India mentor pool and Entrepreneurs Platforms to enable networking, knowledge-sharing and co-learning& Internship Grants to promising startups

Shri Manas Panda, Directed STPI thanked DG, STPI & Govt. of India for choosing Bhubaneswar for launching the NGIS and stated that Bhubaneswar will replicate its success of early 90’s when first STPI was established. He elaborated on various Strength & potential of Bhubaneswar & urged the Startups & Innovators to take part in the Next Generation Challenge massively & leverage the benefits of NGIS.

Shri Subodh Sachan, Director Startup & Innovation Promotion & CEO, STPI Next Initiatives, New explained on NGIS & NextGen Startup Challenge Contest (CHUNAUTI), an online Challenge under NGIS is launched seeking products & solutions from Startups & Innovators to address the issues/challenges faced during and post pandemic situation

Sri Rajesh R Mishra, Chief Mentor, NGIS, Bhubaneswar while giving an overview of the global Tech scenario emphasized the need to connect to those centres and hubs of technology development. He pointed out niche areas in EduTech, Social media platforms where there is plenty of scope for research, innovation and product creation. He narrated instances, how the right mentoring inputs could make a sea of change to Product Development and Product Life Cycle.

Prof Rabi Mahapatra of Texas University, USA & Mentor, NGIS stressed on creating the right connect between the Startups in the university campus and the industry. He pointed out that the Alumni network could be big enabler of the university Startup ecosystem by way of facilitating funding, mentoring and market access for products and services developed.

Shri Prasanta Biswal, Evangelist, Startup Odisha commented that there could not have been a better time to launch Chunauti challenge when all countries, societies organizations and individuals are facing Chunauti at every step. That the Startup community and innovators of the State and more so in Bhubaneswar is well positioned to create technology aided solutions catering to the local as well global needs.

It is pertinent to mention that, Government of India has formulated Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS) under aegis of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) which is implemented by STPI. The vision of the NGIS to drive the rise of India as a Software Product Nation so as to make the country a global player in development, production and supply of Innovative, Efficient and Secure Software Products as envisioned in the National Policy on Software Products (NPSP) – 2019.

NGIS is launched from Bhubaneswar along with other 12 locations of the country.

The NextGen Startup Challenge Contest (CHUNAUTI seeks products & solutions from Startups & Innovators to address the issues/challenges faced during and post pandemic situation on following Key Focus Area:

Key Focus Areas:

• EDU-Tech, Agri-Tech & Fin-Tech Solutions for masses

• Supply Chain, Logistics & Transportation Management

• Infrastructure & Remote Monitoring

• Medical Healthcare, Diagnostic, Preventive & Psychological Care

• Jobs & Skilling, Linguistic Tools & Technologies

The Selected Startups/Applicants shall be offered Seed funding of up to Rs.25 lakhs and Startups selected in the pre-incubation program will also be paid Rs.10,000/- Per month.

Around 400 Startups/IT Companies were participated in the Webinar who were encouraged to submit their innovative ideas from the focused technologies & can become a beneficiary of NGIS by participating in the ‘All India Start-up Challenges/Hackathons’ and be part of the building the Software Product Nation.

