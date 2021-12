NewsOnAir Radio Live-stream India Rankings

New Delhi : Growing popularity of NewsOnAir App among the youngsters has been corroborated by latest NewsOnAir Ranking measurement findings. The data for demographic distribution for top cities has revealed that almost half of the young population in Lucknow tune into NewsOnAir App quite frequently. The App is popular among the youth of Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad as well.

In major changes in the rankings of top cities in India where All India Radio Live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular, Ernakulam has entered top 10 by displacing Jaipur. Pune and Bengaluru continue to retain their first and second positions respectively.

Among the top AIR Streams in India, AIR Malayalam has registered major jump in its ranking from 10th to 3rd spot, while AIR News 24*7 has nosedived from 4th to 8th position.

In ranking of AIR streams for top Cities, Vividh Bharati National continues to be the top choice in all top cities except for Chennai and Ernakulam.

More than 240 Radio Services of All India Radio are live-streamed on NewsOnAir App, Prasar Bharati’s official App. These All India Radio Streams on NewsOnAir App have a large number of listeners not just in India, but globally, in more than 85 countries across the globe.

Take a look at the top Cities in India where All India Radio live-streams on NewsOnAir App are most popular and also find below the monthly listenership in top 10 cities. You can also find the top All India Radio live-streams on NewsOnAir App in India and the city-wise breakup of the same. These rankings are based on data from December 1 to December 15, 2021.

NewsOnAir Top 10 Indian Cities

Rank City 1 Pune 2 Bengaluru 3 Hyderabad 4 Delhi NCR 5 Chennai 6 Mumbai 7 Kolkata 8 Ernakulam 9 Lucknow 10 Ahmedabad

NewsOnAir Top Streams in India

Rank AIR Stream 1 Vividh Bharati National 2 FM Gold Delhi 3 AIR Malayalam 4 FM Rainbow Delhi 5 Asmita Mumbai 6 Rainbow Kannada Kaamanbilu 7 AIR Kochi FM Rainbow 8 AIR News 24×7 9 AIR Pune 10 FM Gold Mumbai

NewsOnAir Demographic Distribution for Top Cities (By Views)

Age Group (In Years) Rank City 18 – 34 (%) 35 – 54 (%) 55-64 (%) 65 + (%) 1 Pune 17 33 24 26 2 Bengaluru 22 36 21 22 3 Hyderabad 26 34 21 19 4 Delhi NCR 32 32 18 18 5 Chennai 20 27 26 27 6 Mumbai 14 28 28 30 7 Kolkata 27 28 24 21 8 Ernakulam/ Kochi 17 36 24 23 9 Lucknow 48 27 13 11 10 Ahmedabad 25 29 21 24

NewsOnAir Top 10 AIR Streams – City-wise (India)

# Pune Bengaluru Hyderabad Delhi NCR Chennai 1 Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National AIR Karaikal 2 AIR Pune Rainbow Kannada Kaamanbilu FM Rainbow Vijayawada FM Gold Delhi AIR Chennai Rainbow 3 Asmita Mumbai Vividh Bharati Bengaluru AIR Telugu AIR News 24×7 AIR Kodaikanal 4 AIR Pune FM FM Gold Delhi VBS Vijayawada AIR Raagam Vividh Bharati National 5 AIR Solapur AIR Kannada AIR Visakhapatnam Rainbow FM Rainbow Lucknow AIR Chennai FM Gold 6 AIR Aurangabad AIR Dharwad AIR Vijayawada FM Rainbow Delhi AIR Chennai VBS 7 AIRSangli AIR Bengaluru AIR Visakhapatnam PC FM Gold Mumbai AIR Madurai 8 FM Rainbow Mumbai AIR Mysuru AIR Hyderabad FM Rainbow AIR Lucknow AIR Chennai PC 9 AIR Ahmednagar FM Rainbow Delhi AIR Hyderabad VBS FM Rainbow Mumbai AIR Tamil 10 FM Gold Mumbai AIR News 24×7 AIR Anantpur AIR Bareilly AIR Coimbatore FM Rainbow

# Mumbai Kolkata Ernakulam Lucknow Ahmedabad 1 Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National AIR Malayalam Vividh Bharati National Vividh Bharati National 2 Asmita Mumbai AIR Bangla AIR Kochi FM Rainbow FM Gold Delhi AIR Gujarati 3 FM Rainbow Mumbai AIR Kolkata Geetanjali AIR Ananthapuri AIR News 24×7 AIR Rajkot PC 4 FM Gold Mumbai FM Gold Delhi AIR Kochi AIR Raagam FM Gold Delhi 5 AIR Pune AIR Kolkata Rainbow AIR Thrissur FM Rainbow Lucknow AIR Bhuj 6 FM Gold Delhi AIR Kolkata Gold AIR Kozhikode FM AIR Lucknow FM Gold Mumbai 7 AIR Pune FM AIR News 24×7 AIR Manjeri AIR Varanasi VBS Ahmedabad 8 AIR Mumbai VBS AIR Bhaderwah AIR Calicut AIR Prayagraj AIR Vadodara 9 FM Rainbow Delhi AIR Raagam AIR Kannur AIR Gorakhpur AIR Surat 10 AIR Kolhapur AIR Patna AIR Devikulam AIR Faizabad AIR Rajkot VBS

NewsOnAir Stream-wise City Rankings in India

# Vividh Bharati National FM Gold Delhi AIR Malayalam FM Rainbow Delhi Asmita Mumbai 1 Pune Delhi NCR Ernakulam Bengaluru Pune 2 Delhi NCR Pune Kochi Pune Mumbai 3 Bengaluru Bengaluru Bengaluru Hyderabad Thane 4 Mumbai Lucknow Trivandrum Delhi NCR Bengaluru 5 Ahmedabad Kolkata Kollam Akola Ahmedabad 6 Lucknow Mumbai Thrissur Mumbai Dombivli 7 Kolkata Ahmedabad Chennai Kolkata Delhi NCR 8 Jaipur Jaipur Kozhikode Ernakulam Nagpur 9 Hyderabad Hyderabad Kottayam Jaipur Hyderabad 10 Indore Shimla Malappuram Machhagan Kolhapur

# Rainbow Kannada Kaamanbilu AIR Kochi FM Rainbow AIR News 24×7 AIR Pune FM Gold Mumbai 1 Bengaluru Ernakulam Lucknow Pune Pune 2 Chennai Kochi Bengaluru Mumbai Mumbai 3 Mysore Bengaluru Delhi NCR Bengaluru Delhi NCR 4 Mangalore Thrissur Kolkata Nagpur Ahmedabad 5 Hubli Chennai Pune Ahmedabad Bengaluru 6 Pune Trivandrum Mumbai Thane Kolkata 7 Ernakulam Kollam Ernakulam Dombivli Lucknow 8 Hyderabad Kozhikode Indore Kolhapur Nagpur 9 Shimoga Kottayam Hyderabad Indore Jaipur 10 Mumbai Malappuram Bhopal New Delhi Hyderabad