Newly set up ‘Skill Centre’ at AM/NS India’s Paradeep Pellet Plant Inaugurated

Paradeep : A new skill centre has been set up at the Paradeep Pellet Plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) with a purpose to enhance the skill set of new joiners. Set up under the supervision of Business Excellence of AM/NS India’s Odisha Operations, in this skill centre, the experts will interact with Graduate Engineer Trainees and Diploma Trainees and impart classroom, model based and stimulation training to help them become ‘Safety Focused Equipment & Process Competent’.

The Skill Centre is equipped with safety gears, firefighting equipment, various lubrications, equipment models, internal components of various electrical and instrumentation equipment, cut models to visualise the internal working principles. The centre will hone the skill of the new joiners and give them opportunities to learn the basics of operation system.

Mr Wim Van Gerven, Director and Vice President, Operations, AM/NS India has inaugurated the skill centre in the presence of Mr Suresha G, ED, Odisha Operations and other senior officials of the company.

On the occasion, Mr Suresha G said, “We are in the process of establishing sophisticated PLC (Programmable Logic Controller) Kit in the near future to develop in-house logic developer. This will certainly help enrich the skill level of each employee who are directly involved in pellet plant operation”.