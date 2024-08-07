Newly Rationalized NSQF Framework Promotes Lifelong Learning and Skill Development Across Multiple Sectors

Government of India launched the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) in December 2013 and was rationalized and notified in June, 2023. NSQF is an outcome and competency-based framework which organizes qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills, aptitude, and responsibility levels defined in terms of learning outcomes which the learner must acquire through formal, non-formal or informal learning which may comprise of academics, vocational education, training & skilling and experiential learning including relevant experience and proficiency/ professional levels acquired, subject to assessment. The NSQF is segregated from Level 1 to 8, and each level represents a different level of skills, complexity, knowledge, responsibility and autonomy. Key features of NSQF are as under:

Provide for integrating and creditizing vocational education, training and skill learning in various dimensions of academics, skilling and experiential learning including relevant experience and proficiency/ professional levels acquired, subject to assessment; Clearly prescribe the desired competency levels in terms of knowledge, skills, aptitude, responsibility and learning outcomes expected after undergoing the course/ qualification while assigning a pre-defined NSQF/ NCrF level; Facilitate assigning of credit levels across vocational education/ skilling including that in school and higher education, based on the cumulative numbers of hours/ years of learning; Establish academic equivalence between vocational & general education while enabling mobility within & between them; Enable multi-disciplinarity, multiple entry-multiple exit (ME-ME) and progression pathways within and between school education, higher education, technical education, vocational education, training & skilling, and the job markets; Provide flexibility for students/ learners to choose their learning trajectories and career choices, including option for mid-way course correction Recognize learning through close partnership with industry and employers through internships apprenticeships and on the job training across all sectors; Provide for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) through a credible assessment process; NSQF enables and promotes lifelong learning and skill development.

Under the Govt of India‘s Skill India Mission (SIM), the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres/colleges/institutes etc. under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society, including youth, across the country. The brief of these schemes is as under:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY): PMKVY Scheme is for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country including rural areas.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme: The main target of the JSS is to impart vocational skills to the non-literates, neo-literates and the persons having rudimentary level of education and school dropouts upto 12th standard in the age group of 15-45 years, with due age relaxation in case of “Divyangjan” and other deserving cases. Priority is given to Women, SC, ST, OBC and Minorities in the rural areas and urban low-income areas.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS): This Scheme is for promoting apprenticeship training and increasing the engagement of apprentices by providing financial support for payment of stipend to apprentices. Training consists of Basic Training and On-the-Job Training / Practical Training at workplace in the industry.

Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS): This scheme is for providing long-term training through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. The ITIs offer a range of vocational/skill training courses covering a large number of economic sectors with an objective to provide skilled workforce to the industry as well as self-employment of youth.