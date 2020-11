Bhubaneswar: BJD’s Swarup Das, Bijay Shankar Das sworn in as Balasore & Tirtol MLAs. Newly-elected MLAs from Balasore Sadar & Tirtol – Swarup Das & Bijay Shankar Das – administered oath by Speaker SN Patro; both of them will take part in the upcoming winter session of the Odisha Assembly. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukh was presented.

