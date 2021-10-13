Newest mega serial ‘Suna Pharua’ on Manjari TV set to enthrall viewers this Oct

Bhubaneswar: Odia entertainment channel, Manjari TV is geared up to air its newest mega series, ‘Suna Pharua’ this October. The announcement came as the first promo of the serial was launched on YouTube today.

‘Suna Pharua’ is a supernatural fantasy thriller mega serial with strong female characters (which is Manjari TV’s USP) portrayed by Ollywood’s biggest actors Naina Das and Usashi Mishra. The story is set on the premise of incarnation and eternal love with an element of revenge. It is a contemporary family drama that pulls some mysterious strings of the past and features constant fight between the good and the evil

Produced by the leading production house of Odisha, V K Productions, the larger-than-life sets and production spell out of the splendor of ‘Suna Pharua’ and appear nothing less than Bhansali-influenced.

Manjari TV ‘s mantra is to portray and celebrate various layers of human relationships, in the form of engaging and neo-modern content that break stereotypes of portraying women characters in fictional tales.

While this is the sixth mega serial launched by this Odia entertainment channel known for its unique content, series such as Mo Dehe Bolide To Deha Kala, Rakta Samparka, Nananda Putuli and Singhadwara, are currently, entertaining the Odia masses.

Apart from mega serials, game reality show Bhauja Namaskar, musical comedy Music Mafia, morning show Hello, Hi, Namaste and devotional show Dibya Chetana are also popular among Odia viewers.

