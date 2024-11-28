New York and London Fashion Experts Exclusive Workshop for NIF Global Bhubaneswar Students

Bhubaneswar: NEW York Institute of Fashion – NIF Global brings the exclusive and the exciting Fashion Series by New York and London experts, providing its students across India with unprecedented exposure. This month-long series, running from 14th November to 14th December 2024, bridges cultural and creative capitals, empowering students to experience global expertise right in their own classrooms.

A New Era of Global Fashion Education at New York Institute of Fashion has redefined fashion education, merging New York’s design expertise, London’s forward-thinking innovation, and India’s rich creativity. The Fashion Series reflect this mission, bringing together seasoned professionals to deliver workshops that deepen students’ understanding of the global industry and enhance their design acumen.

At the #NIF Bhubaneswar centre, students engaged directly with New York and London experts who have influenced global fashion trends, learning valuable insights and skills tailored to help them excel in the global arena. This unique opportunity exemplifies New York Institute of Fashion commitment to preparing students to succeed on international stages.

The Centre Director Mr. Asutosh Panda of #NIF Bhubaneswar centre shared thoughts on this exclusive Fashion Series,” At the #nif Bhubaneswar centre we’re dedicated to nurturing talent that shines beyond borders. Our students have the creativity and potential to influence the global fashion landscape, and with this Fashion Series, they are now equipped to learn from industry leaders who have redefined style, sustainability, and innovation. This series is an incredible milestone in the journey of every young designer here at NIF Global, and we’re proud to offer this unique platform to our talented students.”

The Fashion global experts bring the international exposure straight to the classroom of these design students. It’s a golden opportunity for the NIF Global Bhubaneswar students to interact, gain knowledge and insights on attending these fashion series conducted by renowned fashion professionals; Kitty Lyell, a seasoned stylist and working across all major fashion capitals, celebrated for her sustainable styling approach. With experience in theatre costume design, she brings a unique blend of artistry and expertise to her work. Her work has been prominently featured in Sunday Times Style, the VMAs, The Jimmy Fallon Show, and leading USA and European magazines and Mila Morris, a fashion marketing expert with experience at London and Paris Fashion Weeks. She has collaborated with renowned brands, including L’Oréal, Redken, Miami Fashion Week, and Digital Fashion Week. Her expertise lies in the business of fashion, brand building, and preparing for international fashion weeks and magazine cover shoots.

Through the Fashion Series, NIF Global’s Bhubaneswar Centre is bringing the world to its students, equipping them with the tools to excel on international stages. This event underscores the institute’s dedication to providing students with invaluable opportunities to interact with and learn from some of the most influential figures in the fashion world.

New York Institute of Fashion – NIF Global is a premier institute for design education, known for its innovative approach to Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management, and Beauty education. Offering comprehensive programs with a strong emphasis on practical experience and industry exposure, NIF Global prepares students to excel in the ever-evolving world of design. Through global platforms and partnerships with top industry leaders, NIF Global nurtures the creative talents of tomorrow’s designers.