New World Heritage Sites Boost India’s Global Cultural Prestige and Tourism

Five properties have been nominated as World Heritage Sites during the last five years. The list of the sites nominated is attached in Annexure-II.

Inclusion of sites in the World Heritage List brings laurels to the country and attracts visitors, which in turn boosts economic growth and tourism around the property. At the newly nominated World Heritage Site, Moidam, an interpretation centre, rain-shelters, pathways, signages have already been provided to promote tourism and awareness.

The state wise details of total number of sites in India is attached herewith as Annexure I.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure-I

INDIA: WORLD HERITAGE SITES