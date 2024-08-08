New World Heritage Sites Boost India’s Global Cultural Prestige and Tourism

Five properties have been nominated as World Heritage Sites during the last five years. The list of the sites nominated is attached in Annexure-II.
Inclusion of sites in the World Heritage List brings laurels to the country and attracts visitors, which in turn boosts economic growth and tourism around the property. At the newly nominated World Heritage Site, Moidam, an interpretation centre, rain-shelters, pathways, signages have already been provided to promote tourism and awareness.
The state wise details of total number of sites in India is attached herewith as Annexure I.
This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
Annexure-I
INDIA: WORLD HERITAGE SITES
|Sl. No.
|Site
|State
|Year
|
|Agra Fort
|Uttar Pradesh
|1983
|
|Ajanta Caves
|Maharashtra
|1983
|
|Ellora Caves
|Maharashtra
|1983
|
|Taj Mahal
|Uttar Pradesh
|1983
|
|Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram
|Tamil Nadu
|1984
|
|Sun Temple, Konarak
|Odisha
|1984
|
|Kaziranga National Park
|Assam
|1985
|
|Keoladeo National Park
|Rajasthan
|1985
|
|Manas Wildlife Sanctuary
|Assam
|1985
|
|Churches and Convents
|Goa
|1986
|
|Fatehpur Sikri
|Uttar Pradesh
|1986
|
|Group of Monuments at Hampi
|Karnataka
|1986
|
|Khajuraho Group of Monuments
|Madhya Pradesh
|1986
|
|Elephanta Caves
|Maharashtra
|1987
|
|Great Living Chola Temples at Thanjavur, Gangaikondacholapuran and Darasuram
|Tamil Nadu
|1987 & 2004
|
|Group of Monuments at Pattadakal
|Karnataka
|1987
|
|Sundarbans National Park
|West Bengal
|1987
|
|Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks
|Uttarakhand
|1988 & 2005
|
|Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi
|Madhya Pradesh
|1989
|
|Humayun’s Tomb
|Delhi
|1993
|
|QutbMinar and its Monuments
|Delhi
|1993
|
|22a Mountain Railway of India (Darjeeling)
22b Nilgiri
22c Kalka – Shimla
|West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Himachal Pradesh
|1999
2005
2008
|
|Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya
|Bihar
|2002
|
|Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka
|Madhya Pradesh
|2003
|
|Champaner – Pavagadh Archaeological Park
|Gujarat
|2004
|
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus
(formerly Victoria Terminus)
|Maharashtra
|2004
|
|Red Fort Complex
|Delhi
|2007
|
|The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur
|Rajasthan
|2010
|
|Western Ghats
|Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu
|2012
|
|Hill Forts of Rajasthan
30a Chittorgarh
30b Kumbhalgarh
30c Jaisalmer
30d Ranthambhore
30e Amber
30fGagron
|
Rajasthan
|
2013
|
|Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan
|Gujarat
|2014
|
|Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area
|Himachal Pradesh
|2014
|
|Archeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda
|Bihar
|2016
|
|The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement
|Chandigarh
|2016
|
|Khangchendzonga National Park
|Sikkim
|2016
|
|Historic City of Ahmadabad
|Gujarat
|2017
|
|Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai
|Maharashtra
|2018
|
|Jaipur City
|Rajasthan
|2019
|
|Dholavira: a Harappan City
|Gujarat
|2021
|
|Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple
|Telangana
|2021
|
|Santiniketan, India
|West Bengal
|2023
|
|Sacred Ensemble of Hoysalas
|Karnataka
|2023
|
|Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty
|Assam
|2024