New World Heritage Sites Boost India’s Global Cultural Prestige and Tourism

By Odisha Diary bureau

Five properties have been nominated as World Heritage Sites during the last five years. The list of the sites nominated is attached in Annexure-II.

Inclusion of sites in the World Heritage List brings laurels to the country and attracts visitors, which in turn boosts economic growth and tourism around the property. At the newly nominated World Heritage Site, Moidam, an interpretation centre, rain-shelters, pathways, signages have already been provided to promote tourism and awareness.

The state wise details of total number of sites in India is attached herewith as Annexure I.

This information was given by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Annexure-I

INDIA: WORLD HERITAGE SITES

Sl. No. Site State Year
Agra Fort Uttar Pradesh 1983
Ajanta Caves Maharashtra 1983
Ellora Caves Maharashtra 1983
Taj Mahal Uttar Pradesh 1983
Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram Tamil Nadu 1984
Sun Temple, Konarak Odisha 1984
Kaziranga National Park Assam 1985
Keoladeo National Park Rajasthan 1985
Manas Wildlife Sanctuary Assam 1985
Churches and Convents Goa 1986
Fatehpur Sikri Uttar Pradesh 1986
Group of Monuments at Hampi Karnataka 1986
Khajuraho Group of Monuments Madhya Pradesh 1986
Elephanta Caves Maharashtra 1987
Great Living Chola Temples at Thanjavur, Gangaikondacholapuran and Darasuram Tamil Nadu 1987 & 2004
Group of Monuments at Pattadakal Karnataka 1987
Sundarbans National Park West Bengal 1987
Nanda Devi and Valley of Flowers National Parks Uttarakhand 1988 & 2005
Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi Madhya Pradesh 1989
Humayun’s Tomb Delhi 1993
QutbMinar and its Monuments Delhi 1993
22a Mountain Railway of India (Darjeeling)

22b Nilgiri

22c Kalka – Shimla

 West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Himachal Pradesh

 1999

2005

2008
Mahabodhi Temple Complex at Bodh Gaya Bihar 2002
Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka Madhya Pradesh 2003
Champaner – Pavagadh Archaeological Park Gujarat 2004
Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus

(formerly Victoria Terminus)

 Maharashtra 2004
Red Fort Complex Delhi 2007
The Jantar Mantar, Jaipur Rajasthan 2010
Western Ghats Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu 2012
Hill Forts of Rajasthan

30a Chittorgarh

30b Kumbhalgarh

30c Jaisalmer

30d Ranthambhore

30e Amber

30fGagron

  

 

 

 

Rajasthan

  

 

 

 

2013
Rani-ki-Vav (the Queen’s Stepwell) at Patan Gujarat 2014
Great Himalayan National Park Conservation Area Himachal Pradesh 2014
Archeological Site of Nalanda Mahavihara at Nalanda Bihar 2016
The Architectural Work of Le Corbusier, an Outstanding Contribution to the Modern Movement Chandigarh 2016
Khangchendzonga National Park Sikkim 2016
Historic City of Ahmadabad Gujarat 2017
Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai Maharashtra 2018
Jaipur City Rajasthan 2019
Dholavira: a Harappan City Gujarat 2021
Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple Telangana 2021
Santiniketan, India West Bengal 2023
Sacred Ensemble of Hoysalas Karnataka 2023
Moidams – the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty Assam 2024

 

