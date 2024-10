Ninth and tenth-grade students in Odisha’s government schools will receive new uniforms under the Mukhyamantri Paridan scheme, providing two sets of clothes, shoes, and socks. The uniform color will change from hunter green to brown, with boys wearing brown pants and light cream shirts, and girls in brown jackets, churidars, and light cream kameez. This decision follows last year’s green uniforms, but the distribution timeline for the new uniforms has not been announced.