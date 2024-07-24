New Toll Collection System Rolled Out by Ministry of Road Transport & Highways

The Pilot study with regard to Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) based user fee collection system has been done on the following two Highway stretches:-

Bengaluru-Mysore section of NH-275 in the State of Karnataka. Panipat- Hisar section of NH-709 (old NH-71A) in the State of Haryana.

A stake holder consultation through international workshop was organised on 25th June, 2024. Global Expression of Interest (EOI) has also been invited for wider industrial consultation on 7th June, 2024 with last date of submission as 22nd July, 2024.

It has been decided to initially implement GNSS based Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) System at selected sections of National Highways on pilot basis as an added facility along with FASTag.