New system will be implemented in the Champions League  

In the upcoming season of the Champions League, there will be a hybrid draw, which means that the top and second clubs will not compete against one other until the final.

As a result of the new system, which will be implemented in the Champions League that will begin with the next season, we will be able to observe a different approach to the traditional draws that are used in the competition. The draw will now take place in a hybrid style, with the assistance of a computer, according to Sky Sports, who just announced the change. As a result of this, the draw will take 900 balls and three to four hours to complete if the new format is executed in the same manner as it was before. Because of this, the procedure will be adjusted to reflect the new circumstances. In the beginning, the clubs will be selected by hand, and then, out of the thirty-six teams that are participants in the league, a computer will select eight of their rivals. For the purpose of preventing allegations of draw manipulation, the European Union Football Association (UEFA) has specified that the automatic components will be subjected to an independent examination. The process will take approximately thirty-five minutes as a direct result of this issue.

A company based in England that specializes in information technology is currently working on producing software that will carry out the digital component of the artwork. The draw will also be audited, and there will be two software systems that are on standby right now.

The teams who finish in the top two spots in the rankings after the first phase will not be permitted to participate against each other until the finals. This is another important detail to keep in mind so that you can avoid any potential conflicts. This is due to the fact that the first team competing in the 1/8 finals will be assigned to one side of the draw, while the second team will be assigned to the opposite half of the draw. A consequence of this is that the top four teams in the rankings are not allowed to compete against one another until the semi-final round of the competition happens. To encourage clubs to strive for the highest possible league ranking rather than merely maintaining a position in the top eight of the standings, the purpose of this initiative is to provide incentives to teams. Both the Europa League and the Conference League will feature formats that are identical to one another.

Inter, who went all the way to the final of the Champions League the year before, is hoping to achieve the same success this time around. While the Nerazzurri are already in the eighth round of the competition, they will be facing a formidable adversary against whom they have a goal advantage from their previous encounter, which took place at their home stadium in Milan. On February 20, Inter was able to get a 1-0 victory thanks to the efforts of their reserve player, Marko Arnautovic. This was despite the fact that the conclusion could have been much more definite and should have been much more final. There were seven bullets launched by the ‘Dusekci’ in response, but none of them were successful in hitting their target. The fact that Inter continues to be the favorite to win in Madrid is something that should be noted; yet, this strategy makes sense in light of the recent performance of the opponents.

When compared to the most dominant teams in Europe, Atletico Madrid is almost certainly not in a position to compete. During the period beginning in February, the team has only been victorious in two of its nine official matches across all events. Additionally, during this period of time, it has suffered a maximum of five defeats. At long last, the final one of them came as a complete surprise. Atletico Madrid suffered a defeat in La Liga on the road against Cadiz by a score of 0:2. As a consequence of this, the squad comes into the hunt for fourth place just two points ahead of Athletic Bilbao at the moment.

On the other side, Inter maintained their excellent form and completely dominated every aspect of the game. With thirteen consecutive victories in all competitions, the Nerazzurri have the longest winning streak of any team competing in the top divisions. They are now the team that has the longest winning streak in the history of the competition. The distance between Milan and the Serie A championship appears to be merely minimal at this point in time because Milan is currently in second place. Over the weekend, Inter scored a 1-0 correct score tipped victory away from home against Bologna.

Based on the activities that have been made both on and off the field, it is clear that the team that will ultimately emerge victorious in the Italian championship is at the highest level possible. In spite of the fact that the difference is only one goal, I do not believe that we will witness a comeback tonight. However, Diego Simeone clearly has quality in his team, which is sufficient to defeat any club in a flawless match. I am more likely to suppose that Inzaghi will once again be able to deceive his opponent in the coaching duel. However, I must admit that I have a strong skepticism that this will occur. Specifically, this is due to the fact that Inzaghi is well-known for his great defensive qualities and his cunning football strategy.

A reputation for playing a more aggressive style of football has been gained by Atletico Madrid as a result of the leadership of Diego Simeone. The players on the team frequently lose their composure while they are competing in games. In a game that isn’t going their way, I firmly believe that this is exactly what will go place today. Five yellow cards were issued to the Dushechi during their match against Cadiz over the weekend. This is in addition to the four yellow cards that they received in Italy. Their adversary will rely on a swift transition from defensive to offensive strategy, even if we eliminate the possibility that the hosts will lose control of the situation. Players for Atletico will be required to commit tactical violations as a result of the growing number of offensive lines.

Although Borussia Dortmund and PSV are not among the favorites to win the Champions League trophy and will be complete underdogs in the next phase, the battle between these two clubs in the eighth-final might be considered pretty exciting. This is because both teams will be competing against each other. On the other hand, the completion of this phase would be considered a success for one of them, and the odds appear to be equal for both of them. The initial match, which took place at Aindhoven, ended in a draw of equal scores. By taking a penalty kick in the 56th minute, the club that was playing at the time, which was the home team, was able to equalize the score. In addition, they were the most active group on the field, but the individuals from Dortmund were able to complete the competition and go back to their home country.

Borussia has a little advantage in terms of odds for the upcoming matchup, just like they did with PSV in February. The Germans have a significant advantage in terms of experience compared to the other two teams that are competing in the competition. When they triumphed over the gang of death in the fall, it is essential to remember how brilliantly they performed in that time period. While competing in the Champions League, they have not suffered a defeat at home in seven consecutive matches. PSV, on the other hand, has only suffered two defeats in a total of 39 games played to this point in the season. One of those defeats occurred against Arsenal in London during the group stage.

RB Leipzig, which is currently in fifth position, is currently one point ahead of Dortmund, who has won two games in a row in the Bundesliga. This puts Dortmund in the top four of the Bundesliga standings. At the same time that both victories over Union Berlin and Werder were challenging to achieve, the opponents in both matches were also challenging to achieve. However, despite only winning 1-0 away from home against G.A. Eagles this weekend, PSV continues to maintain a ten-point lead over Feyenoord at the top of the rankings. Feyenoord sits in second place.

As we get closer to the return leg in Dortmund, this combination is still holding up to the expectation that it will be one of the most difficult of the eight eighth-finals. In spite of the fact that there is a favorite for this matchup, the fact that PSV is now in first place in the Eridivisie and has been on a winning streak in that league means that they are the ones who have the confidence and the opportunity to concentrate solely on this matchup.

At this stage, I anticipate a war that is tactical in nature, as the draw that occurred in Eindhoven a week ago implies. A scoreless draw is not something that is anticipated to occur during the match. I anticipate that Dortmund will come out of the locker room eager for a goal; however, I anticipate that their pressure will be swiftly removed, and the game will settle into an even and overmatched speed, which will result in a delayed opening goal.