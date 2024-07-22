New Social Security Provisions for Gig and Platform Workers Under Code on Social Security, 2020

For the first time, the definition of ‘gig workers’ and ‘platform workers’ has been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020.

As per an estimation by NITI Aayog vide its report titled “India`s Booming Gig and Platform Economy” published in June 2022, the number of gig workers and platform workers in the country was 7.7 million in 2020-21 which is expected to rise to 23.5 million by 2029-30. The report also sheds light on the various social protection approaches taken around the world for gig workers and platform workers and how they can pave the way for social protection measures for gig workers and platform workers in India.

The Code on Social Security, 2020 provides for framing of suitable social security measures for gig workers and platform workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, etc. The Code also provides for setting up a Social Security Fund to finance the welfare scheme. Section 113 of the Code on Social Security, 2020 provides for registration of unorganized workers, gig workers and platform workers. The provisions of the Code are yet to come into effect.

Various stake holder consultations have taken place including meeting with the representatives from Aggregators and gig and platform workers. Meeting with organizations like NCAER, NITI Aayog and other knowledge partners have also taken place and issues of gig and platform workers are being deliberated.