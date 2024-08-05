New Skill Development Center Inaugurated by TPNODL

Balasore: TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) the joint venture of Tata Power and Government of Odisha has inaugurated a new skill development center in Balia area of Balasore District. The Scheduled proceedings at the inauguration program were overseen by CEO TPNODL Dwijadas Basak in the esteemed presence of Chief Corporate Safety and environment, Tata Power – Suresh Khetwani, Chief Operation TPNODL Nilesh Potphode, Chief Project – Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, General Manager (Safety) – Suresh Chandra Sahu, Head Skill development department – Satis Mahajan, Balasore Superintendent engineer Sidharth Shankar Roy and others.

The center has been mainly established for skill enhancement of the new recruits of the company and at the same time will be handy for developing skill and practical knowledge of the BA employees and Diploma and ITI students. Notably, the company will be establishing four more such skill development centers at Betonati in Mayurbhanj, Joda in Keonjhar, Rahanj in Bhadrak and at Panikoili in Jajpur by the end of the year.

TPNODL has undertaken exclusive initiatives towards augmenting skills of ITI students and in line with it the company has tied up with several Government ITIs. TPNODL is currently providing crucial training facilities to students of 5 Government ITIs in Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Mayurbhanj Districts. Students are provided with modern education and precise trainings, enabling them to adapt to the demands posed by the industrial establishments in terms of giving employments.

Moreover, through unique initiatives of TPNODL like ‘Train to Hire’, students particularly from electrical trade in various Government Diploma colleges are imparted with quality training at the college campuses and are provided with preferences in availing employment in TPNODL as well. Timely and tactical initiatives of TPNODL would not only help in all round development of electricity sector in the state but also would be extremely critical in enhancing all important skills of the youth.

Speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of skill development center in Balia, CEO TPNODL – Dwijadas Basak stated, ” TPNODL is thoroughly committed to ensure better skill set for its employees in order to enable them to cope up with the changing times and demands and this skill development center will significantly aid in enhancing skills of the ITI and Diploma students as well.” Employees with up to the mark skill set will bring in quality and precision to the table which will further enable the company to ensure better power supply experience to its customers.