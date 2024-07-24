New SHREYAS Scholarships: Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment Supports SCs and OBCs/EBCs

Two Schemes namely (i) Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS) for SCs and (ii) Scholarships for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS) for OBCs and EBCs are run by this Department.

Under the Scheme of SHREYAS for SCs, an expenditure of Rs. 2708.64 crore has been incurred for 97,928 beneficiaries from 2014-15 to 2023-24. Under the Scheme of SHREYAS for OBCs and EBCs, an expenditure of Rs. 585.02 crore has been incurred for 38,011 beneficiaries from 2014-15 to 2023-24.

In order to facilitate quality education, under the top-class education for SCs, a sub-scheme of SHREYAS for SCs, scholarship is provided to SC students for study in 266 top-class Higher Education Institutions in the country, such as IITs/IIITs/IIMs/AIIMS etc.

Similarly, under sub-scheme National Overseas Scholarship for SCs, scholarship is provided to 125 students every year for study in top 500 QS Ranking Institutions/ Universities abroad.

Under sub-scheme National Fellowship for SCs, 2000 fellowship are provided every year to SC Students for Ph.D. in India. These 2000 slots are over and above the number of SC students selected under the normal reservation policy of the Government for UGC Fellowships.

The sub-scheme of Free Coaching for SCs and OBCs, is being implemented through empaneled Central Universities for 3500 economically disadvantaged Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) candidates every year with an objective of empowering them to appear in competitive examinations and for obtaining jobs in Public / Private Sector or for securing admissions in reputed technical and professional higher education institutions.