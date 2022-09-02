NEW SAND/GRAVEL PITS WILL BE IDENTIFIED IN THE STATE: HARJOT SINGH BAINS

New Delhi : In order to provide sand/gravel at cheaper prices to the people of the state, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Government has decided to identify and approve new quarries on private lands.

Disclosing this, Harjot Singh Bains, Minister for Mines and Geology, said that for approval of new sand/gravel quarries in the state, now land owners can submit application of their land for identifying it as new sand/gravel pits and submit land ownership and other related documents in the office of the concerned Executive Engineer-cum-District Mining.

The scrutiny/evaluation/on-site inspection of the location, shown as probable new quarries in the applications will be conducted by the sub-divisional level committee. Based on the report of this committee, the new pits will be included in the district survey report, said the Minister, adding that more information in this regard can be obtained from the website of the Mines and Geology department.

This decision will provide sand and gravel at cheaper prices to the people of state, he added.