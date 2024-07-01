National

New Regulations Targeting SIM Swap Fraud to Take Effect from July 1

By Odisha Diary bureau

The government announced new regulations effective from next Monday to combat fraudulent SIM swaps or replacements by cybercriminals. The Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations 2024, issued by the TRAI in March, aim to prevent unauthorized porting through fraudulent SIM swaps. The regulations include a provision to reject requests for Unique Porting Codes (UPCs) if made within seven days of a SIM swap, addressing increasing incidents that have led to severe financial losses for users.

