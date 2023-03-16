New records of women in water, land and sky will prove to be milestones in building a developed India: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that new records of women in water, land and sky will prove to be milestones in building a developed India.

Shri Modi was responding to a tweet by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways wherein Ministry has informed that Serang Sandhya’ has taken command of a ferry which will take people to their destination.

The Prime Minister tweeted about the aforesaid achievements;

“नारीशक्ति को नमन! जल-थल और नभ में महिलाओं के नित-नए कीर्तिमान विकसित भारत के निर्माण में मील के पत्थर साबित होंगे।”