New records of women in water, land and sky will prove to be milestones in building a developed India: PM Narendra Modi

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that new records of women in water, land and sky will prove to be milestones in building a developed India.

Shri Modi was responding to a tweet by Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways wherein Ministry has informed that Serang Sandhya’ has taken command of a ferry which will take people to their destination.

The Prime Minister tweeted about the aforesaid achievements;

“नारीशक्ति को नमन! जल-थल और नभ में महिलाओं के नित-नए कीर्तिमान विकसित भारत के निर्माण में मील के पत्थर साबित होंगे।”

 

