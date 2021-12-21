New record of maximum demand in the history of Madhya Pradesh power sector

New Delhi : A new record was set for maximum demand of electricity in Madhya Pradesh today at 12.52 pm on December 21. For the first time in the history of the state’s power sector, the maximum demand of electricity for a day was recorded at 15 thousand 427 megawatt. For the last five days, the maximum demand of electricity in the state is being recorded above 15 thousand megawatt. Due to better management and strong network of power companies, this maximum demand of electricity was successfully supplied and there was no power disruption anywhere in the state. It is noteworthy that in the last financial year 2020-2021, on December 31, the maximum demand of electricity in the state was 15 thousand 425. Energy Minister Shri Pradyuman Singh Tomar has appreciated the engineers, officers and employees of all the companies for successfully supplying the highest ever power demand.

Power demand in the west region 5980 megawatt

Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (Indore and Ujjain divisions) has maximum demand of 5,980 megawatt, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (Bhopal and Gwalior divisions) has 5,005 megawatt and Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (Jabalpur, Sagar and Rewa divisions) 4,184 megawatt was recorded. The demand of the Railway stood at 259 megawatt.

How was the power supplied in the state

On December 21, when the maximum demand of 15 thousand 427 megawatt was recorded in the state, the production share of thermal and hydro power plants of Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company was 3,699 megawatt, Indira Sagar-Sardar Sarovar-Omkareshwar Hydroelectric Project in the supply of electricity share was 584 megawatt, NTPC share 3833 megawatt, JP Bina-BLL 232, IPP share 2,604 megawatt and 2107 megawatt from power banking, 588 megawatt from other sources like Rihand, Matatila, Rajghat and 1,780 megawatt power was obtained from renewable sources.

Proper coordination of all companies

Control room and regional offices of MP Power Management Company, State Load Dispatch Centre, power houses of Power Generation Company along with Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company and the control room and field engineers and personnel of the state’s Poorv Kshetra, Madhya Kshetra and Paschim Kshetra power distribution companies played a commendable role in successfully supplying 15 thousand 427 MW power demand in the state.