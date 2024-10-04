New Quality Control Order Launched for Ropes, Cordages, Geotextiles, and Indutech Textiles to Boost Safety on Construction Sites

In a significant move to improve safety and operational effectiveness at construction sites, the Ministry of Textiles has issued Quality Control Orders (QCOs) for ropes and cordages, geotextiles, and industrial textiles. This initiative will establish stringent quality standards for these essential materials, ensuring the safety of construction workers and the efficiency of construction processes.

Construction sites present unique challenges, where the right materials are crucial for ensuring safety and productivity. Ropes and cordages are vital for lifting, securing, and transporting materials, while geotextiles play a key role in soil stabilization and erosion control. Indutech textiles are increasingly important for protective clothing and safety gear, further enhancing worker safety. The implementation of these QCOs aims to ensure that these products meet the highest standards for safety and performance.

This initiative is designed to safeguard our construction workforce and create standards that will benefit both workers and the environment. By regulating the quality of ropes, cordages, and textiles, we prioritize the well-being of construction workers, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and injuries on-site. The introduction of uniform quality measures across the industry will provide consistency and reliability, simplifying material selection for construction companies.

The QCOs will be rolled out on a staggered timeline, allowing additional time for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to comply with the new standards. The QCOs will be effective from 1st April 2025 with additional 3 months for SMEs. Post implementation, all manufacturers and suppliers of ropes, cordages, geotextiles, and industrial textiles are encouraged to adhere to the specified standards, with regular inspections and testing conducted to ensure compliance with these quality guidelines.