New Post of Full-Time Presiding Officer Established for Talcher Special Tribunal Under Coal Bearing Areas Act

The Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in its meeting held on 3rd October 2024, approved the creation of the post of Presiding Officer for a full-time Special Tribunal at Talcher, Odisha, under the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957. This decision is aimed at ensuring the effective and speedy disposal of cases related to land acquisition and compensation in the Talcher coalfield, benefiting farmers and land owners in the region. Currently, the part-time tribunal at Talcher, has been handling an increasing number of land acquisition and compensation disputes resulting in a backlog of 860 cases as of May 31, 2024. To address this, the Government is setting up special Tribunal ensuring faster resolutions and greater satisfaction for farmers & landowners.

The appointment of a full-time Presiding Officer will address these issues by expediting the resolution of disputes related to land acquisition and compensation, ensuring quicker justice for affected landowners, and helping to clear the long-standing backlog. Moreover, the enhanced rate of case disposal will contribute to public accountability, strengthen the rule of law, and improve the ease of living in the region. It will also support the Government’s broader objective of increasing coal production by resolving land-related disputes more efficiently.

The Special Tribunal will have the powers of a civil court, allowing it to summon witnesses, examine documents, and issue commissions for witness examinations, which will be strengthening the legal framework for these disputes. By swiftly resolving these cases, the tribunal will not only bring relief to farmers and landowners but also support coal mining efforts, contributing to economic growth and energy security. This approval by the Cabinet and with the guidance and support of Minister of Coal, underscores the Government’s commitment to ensuring justice for all stakeholders, promoting efficient legal resolutions, and accelerating coal production in Talcher, a key coal mining region of the country.