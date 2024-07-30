New Policies for Enhancing Heavy Industrial Equipment Efficiency

The details of the import data for sub-sectors of Capital Goods Sector for the last five years is as given below:

(in Rs crore)

S.No Sub-Sectors of Capital Goods Sector 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 1 Machine Tools-Import 10,288 5,965 7,397 13,671 15,352 2 Dies, Moulds and Press Tools 6,356 6,000 6,382 6,701 8,000 3 Textile Machinery 11,233 8,137 15,002 23,369 17,311 4 Printing Machinery- Import 8,969 6,814 7,724 10,216 15,967 5 Earthmoving and Mining Machinery 4,812 1,336 1,345 1,530 3,217 6 Plastic Processing Machinery-Import 914 1,860 3,024 3,477 3,828 7 Food Processing Machinery 4,487 1,965 5,610 7,038 9,864 8 Process Plant Equipment 4,650 3,024 3,500 6,317 6,950 9. Heavy Electrical Equipment 67,937 63,840 81,422 1,01,180 1,08,503

(Source: Industry Associations namely IMTMA, TAGMA, TMMA, IPAMA, ICEMA, PMMAI, AFTPAI, PPMAI, IEEMA)

On January 25, 2022, Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has notified the Scheme on Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector- Phase-II for providing assistance to Common Technology Development and Services Infrastructure. The scheme has a financial outlay of Rs.1207 crores with budgetary support of Rs.975 crore and Industry Contribution of Rs.232 crore. Under the Scheme, a total of 33 projects with project cost of Rs. 1366.94 crores (due to higher contribution by Industry) and Government contribution of Rs 963.19 crore have been sanctioned so far. The details are annexed.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

Annexure

The details of the projects sanctioned under the Scheme “Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector- Phase II, component-wise, is as under:

(in Rs crores)

S.No. Project Name Scheme Component Total Project Cost MHI contribution 1 Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence at IISc, Bangalore Centre of Excellence 44.60 35.68 2 Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence by AMTDC, IIT Madras Centre of Excellence 25.6708 20.537 3 Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence for Design & Development of Submersible Slurry Pumps bySi’Tarc Coimbatore Centre of Excellence 12.847 10.2776 4 Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence at IIT Delhi Centre of Excellence 4.1746 3.3397 5 Setting up of Centre of Excellence at ARAI, Pune Centre of Excellence 14.55 11.64 6 Setting up of Centre of Excellence by IIT BHU, Varanasi Centre of Excellence 45 36 7 Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence by IIT Kharagpur Centre of Excellence 24.82 19.852 8 Setting up of Centre of Excellence by ICAT, Manesar Centre of Excellence 8.61 6.888 9 Setting up of Centre of Excellence by BHEL, Varanasi Centre of Excellence 285.655 174.7 10 Setting up of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) by BHEL for skilling in advanced welding technologies Common Engineering Facility Centre 87.06 69.648 11 Setting up of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) at ARAI, Pune Common Engineering Facility Centre 42 33.60 12 Augmentation of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) by C4i4, Pune Common Engineering Facility Centre 35 28 13 Augmentation of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) at Smart Factory, IISc Bangalore Common Engineering Facility Centre 37.97 30.376 14 Setting up of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC)at TIDCO, TamilNadu Common Engineering Facility Centre 155.04 46 15 Development of 23 Qualification Packs for automotive sector by Automotive Skill Development Council(ASDC) Skilling 2.838 2.838 16 Development of 23 Qualification Packs for Capital Goods Sector by Capital Goods Skill Council (CGSC) Skilling 2.99 2.99 17 Creation of 12 QPs of level 6 and above by Instrumentation, Automation, Surveillance and Communication (IASC) Skilling 1.77 1.77 18 Augmentation of existing three testing and certification facilities at BHEL Testing and Certification Centre 39.95 31.96 19 Augmentation of existing Testing and Certification Facility for Bicycle at R&D Centre for Bicycle, Ludhiana Testing and Certification Centre 10.08 8.06