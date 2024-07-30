New Policies for Enhancing Heavy Industrial Equipment Efficiency

The details of the import data for sub-sectors of Capital Goods Sector for the last five years is as given below:
(in Rs crore)
|S.No
|Sub-Sectors of Capital Goods Sector
|2019-20
|2020-21
|2021-22
|2022-23
|2023-24
|1
|Machine Tools-Import
|10,288
|5,965
|7,397
|13,671
|15,352
|2
|Dies, Moulds and Press Tools
|6,356
|6,000
|6,382
|6,701
|8,000
|3
|Textile Machinery
|11,233
|8,137
|15,002
|23,369
|17,311
|4
|Printing Machinery- Import
|8,969
|6,814
|7,724
|10,216
|15,967
|5
|Earthmoving and Mining Machinery
|4,812
|1,336
|1,345
|1,530
|3,217
|6
|Plastic Processing Machinery-Import
|914
|1,860
|3,024
|3,477
|3,828
|7
|Food Processing Machinery
|4,487
|1,965
|5,610
|7,038
|9,864
|8
|Process Plant Equipment
|4,650
|3,024
|3,500
|6,317
|6,950
|9.
|Heavy Electrical Equipment
|67,937
|63,840
|81,422
|1,01,180
|1,08,503
(Source: Industry Associations namely IMTMA, TAGMA, TMMA, IPAMA, ICEMA, PMMAI, AFTPAI, PPMAI, IEEMA)
On January 25, 2022, Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has notified the Scheme on Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector- Phase-II for providing assistance to Common Technology Development and Services Infrastructure. The scheme has a financial outlay of Rs.1207 crores with budgetary support of Rs.975 crore and Industry Contribution of Rs.232 crore. Under the Scheme, a total of 33 projects with project cost of Rs. 1366.94 crores (due to higher contribution by Industry) and Government contribution of Rs 963.19 crore have been sanctioned so far. The details are annexed.
This information was given by the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Shri Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.
Annexure
The details of the projects sanctioned under the Scheme “Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector- Phase II, component-wise, is as under:
(in Rs crores)
|S.No.
|Project Name
|Scheme Component
|Total Project Cost
|MHI contribution
|1
|Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence at IISc, Bangalore
|Centre of Excellence
|44.60
|35.68
|2
|Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence by AMTDC, IIT Madras
|Centre of Excellence
|25.6708
|20.537
|3
|Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence for Design & Development of Submersible Slurry Pumps bySi’Tarc Coimbatore
|Centre of Excellence
|12.847
|10.2776
|4
|Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence at IIT Delhi
|Centre of Excellence
|4.1746
|3.3397
|5
|Setting up of Centre of Excellence at ARAI, Pune
|Centre of Excellence
|14.55
|11.64
|6
|Setting up of Centre of Excellence by IIT BHU, Varanasi
|Centre of Excellence
|45
|36
|7
|Augmentation of Existing Centre of Excellence by IIT Kharagpur
|Centre of Excellence
|24.82
|19.852
|8
|Setting up of Centre of Excellence by ICAT, Manesar
|Centre of Excellence
|8.61
|6.888
|9
|Setting up of Centre of Excellence by BHEL, Varanasi
|Centre of Excellence
|285.655
|174.7
|10
|Setting up of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) by BHEL for skilling in advanced welding technologies
|Common Engineering Facility Centre
|87.06
|69.648
|11
|Setting up of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) at ARAI, Pune
|Common Engineering Facility Centre
|42
|33.60
|12
|Augmentation of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) by C4i4, Pune
|Common Engineering Facility Centre
|35
|28
|13
|Augmentation of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC) at Smart Factory, IISc Bangalore
|Common Engineering Facility Centre
|37.97
|30.376
|14
|Setting up of Common Engineering Facility Centre (CEFC)at TIDCO, TamilNadu
|Common Engineering Facility Centre
|155.04
|46
|15
|Development of 23 Qualification Packs for automotive sector by Automotive Skill Development Council(ASDC)
|Skilling
|2.838
|2.838
|16
|Development of 23 Qualification Packs for Capital Goods Sector by Capital Goods Skill Council (CGSC)
|Skilling
|2.99
|2.99
|17
|Creation of 12 QPs of level 6 and above by Instrumentation, Automation, Surveillance and Communication (IASC)
|Skilling
|1.77
|1.77
|18
|Augmentation of existing three testing and certification facilities at BHEL
|Testing and Certification Centre
|39.95
|31.96
|19
|Augmentation of existing Testing and Certification Facility for Bicycle at R&D Centre for Bicycle, Ludhiana
|Testing and Certification Centre
|10.08
|8.06
|20
|Augmentation of existing Testing and Certification Facility at Institute for Autoparts& Hand tools Technology (IAHT), Ludhiana
|Testing and Certification Centre
|10.15
|8.12
|21
|Augmentation of existing Testing and Certification Facility at Institute for Machine Tools Technology (IMTT), Batala
|Testing and Certification Centre
|4.58
|3.664
|22
|Augmentation of existing testing and certification centre at CMTI, Bangalore
|Testing and Certification Centre
|45.68
|36.544
|23
|Augmentation of existing testing and certification centre at ARAI, Pune
|Testing and Certification Centre
|70.25
|54.45
|24
|Augmentation of existing and certification facility at FCRI, Palakkad
|Testing and Certification Centre
|15.3
|12.24
|25
|Establishment of Industry Accelerator by CMTI, Bangaluru
|Industry Accelerator
|28.6334
|23.1207
|26
|Industry Accelerator for development of Indigenous Industrial Robots by AMTDC, IIT Madras
|Industry Accelerator
|15.9
|12.72
|27
|Industry Accelerator by PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore
|Industry Accelerator
|27.74
|22.46
|28
|Setting up of Industry Accelerator by ARAI, Pune
|Industry Accelerator
|35.724
|28.91
|29
|Setting up of Industry Accelerator by ISB, Mohali
|Industry Accelerator
|21.0315
|17.0255
|30
|CAMRAS Industry Accelerator by ARTPARK, IISc Bangalore
|Industry Accelerator
|92.88
|74.78
|31
|SAMRIDHI Industry Accelerator by IISc, Bangalore
|Industry Accelerator
|61.6160
|48.9991
|32
|Industry Accelerator by SASTRA University, Thanjavur
|Industry Accelerator
|41.8032
|33.0667
|33
|Setting up of Industry Accelerator at IIT Roorkee
|Industry Accelerator
|16.0545
|12.9945