New Odia Daily Newspaper ‘Sarkar’; A New Dawn in Odia Journalism unveiled at Bhubaneswar

• Marks a significant development in print Journalism, promises varied rich contents

Bhubaneswar : In a significant development for Odia journalism, the new daily newspaper ‘Sarkar’ was officially launched today at a grand ceremony attended by eminent dignitaries, media professionals, and public figures. The event, marked by insightful speeches and recognition of journalistic excellence, represents a new chapter in Odisha’s media landscape.

The event commenced with a Welcome Address by Prakash Rath, the Chief Editor of Sarkar, who highlighted the newspaper’s mission to provide unbiased, insightful, and impactful news.

Jagdish Prasad Naik, Founder of Sarkar, followed with his Opening Remarks, sharing the vision behind launching the newspaper, emphasizing its role in fostering a well-informed society.

The Keynote Address was delivered by Shri PrabhuDayal Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express. Shri Chawla expressed his enthusiasm for Sarkar’s potential to become a cornerstone of Odia journalism, dedicated to truth and transparency.

The grand inauguration of the print edition was conducted by the Inaugural Chief and Chief Guest, accompanied by dignitaries present on the dais. The event also marked the inauguration of Sarkar’s digital platform, underscoring the newspaper’s commitment to blending traditional journalism with modern media.

As a part of the ceremony, one special award was presented. Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism to Shri SoumyaRanjanPatnaik, Chairman of Eastern Media Ltd., for his lifelong dedication to the field of journalism.

The Chief Speaker, Shri PrithivirajHarichandan, Hon’ble Minister of Law, Works, and Excise, shared his thoughts on the critical role of media in strengthening democracy and governance.

On this occasion ollywood actress Archita Sahu, Bhoomika Dash, Sivani Sangita, Riya Dey, Sheetal Patra, Debasis Patra, Subhasish Mishra and popular singer Rashmita Das were honoured with the awards.

The event concluded with Closing Remarks and a Vote of Thanks by Rabi Narayan Jena, Editor of Sarkar, who expressed gratitude to the attendees and reaffirmed the newspaper’s commitment to journalistic integrity.

Sarkar aims to serve as a trusted source of news and analysis, empowering citizens with the information they need to make informed decisions. With a dedicated editorial team and a strong focus on regional and national affairs, the newspaper will cater to both print and digital readers, fostering a deeper connection with the people of Odisha.