New MoU Between Ministry of Cooperation and CSC e-Governance Aims to Boost Digital Integration

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, NABARD and CSC e-Governance Services India Limited, to enable Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to provide more than 300 e-services being delivered by Common Service Centres (CSCs), including banking, insurance, Aadhar enrolment/ updation, health services, agricultural services, etc. in the rural areas of the country.

PACS functioning as CSC will be able to provide various e-services to the citizens through the CSC portal, including the following:

Pradhan Mantri Welfare Schemes: Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM Kisan Maandhan Yojana, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Kisan Credit Card Scheme, E-Shram Registrations, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana etc.

Central Government Services: Aadhaar, PAN Card, Jeevan Pramaan, Passport, Water & Electricity Bill Payment Services, ITR Filing, E-Stamp, etc.

State Government Services: E-District Services, PDS Services, Municipal Services, etc.

Financial Inclusion Services: Banking, Loan, Insurance, Pension, DigiPay, FASTag, etc.

Aadhaar related services: Registration, Updation, e-KYC;

Agricultural Services: CSC eAgri Portal, Agri Tele-Consultation & ePashu Chikitsa, Soil Testing Center, Kisan eMart, Kisan Credit Card, etc.

E-Mobility & Smart Products: Rural e-Mobility Dealership, Smart Products, etc.

B2C services: IRCTC/Bus/Air ticket booking, Mobile/ DTH Recharge, E-Commerce, etc.

Other Services: Stree Swabhiman Initiative, SPARSH Defense Pension, etc.

There is a provision on the Digital Seva Portal of CSC for booking railway and flight tickets, through which PACS functioning as CSC can extend these services to citizens in rural areas.

Through this initiative, common citizens, especially in rural areas of the country, can access more than 300 e-services, including the services mentioned above, nearest to their place of residence thereby improving their ease of living and doing business. Furthermore, it provides additional sources of income to PACS, ultimately benefitting crores of small and marginal farmers associated with them. This would not only transform PACS into nodal centers for providing various citizen-centric services but would help them in becoming self-sustainable economic entities thereby bringing a positive impact on the rural economy.