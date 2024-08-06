New Measures from Ministry of Home Affairs Enhance Coordination in Cyber Crime Prevention

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes the statistical data on crimes in its publication “Crime in India”. The latest published report is for the year 2022. As per the data published by the NCRB, cases registered under cyber crime head (involving communication devices as medium/target) during the period from 2020 to 2022 are as under:

Cyber Crimes Cases registered Year 2020 2021 2022 50,035 52,974 65,893

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The States/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes including online transaction frauds and cyber crime through their Law Enforcement Agencies. The challenges of cyber space are many which flow from its vastness and borderless character. The Central Government supplements the initiatives of the States/UTs through advisories and financial assistance under various schemes for capacity building of their LEAs.

To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps which, inter-alia, include the following: