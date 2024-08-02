New Low Pressure Over West Bengal; Heavy Rainfall in Odisha

A fresh low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand, influenced by a cyclonic circulation, is set to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha, according to the IMD. The system extends up to 7.6 km above sea level and will move west-northwestwards, becoming more marked within 24 hours. IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra noted that despite heavy rainfall, there is a low chance of flooding in Odisha due to deficit rainfall in the northern areas.