New Heights Should Be Given To Health Services in the State : MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that along with infrastructural development in the field of health, the campaign to increase health awareness should also be intensified. Give new heights to health services in the state. Voluntary cooperation should be obtained from competent persons to improve the hospitals. Donating to health institutions and having public participation also creates an emotional connection towards them. Set an example by changing the look and feel of health institutions in the next few months. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this after the presentation of the action plan prepared by the Public Health and Family Welfare Department in Mantralaya today. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains and Health Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade were present. Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman gave a presentation.

It was informed in the presentation that efforts are being made to develop new treatment services for dialysis and cancer disease in the state. The focus is on strengthening the arrangements of medicines, testing services, blood banks and storage in health institutions, expansion of telemedicine and development of beneficiary facilities. CT scan test facility is being made available in all the district hospitals of the state. At present this facility is available in 45 district hospitals. Soon this facility will also be available in the hospitals affiliated to 3 medical colleges. Similarly, the sonography test facility is also expanding. Facility of state-of-the-art digital radiography X-ray machine has also been made available. This work is also expanding. Central Pathology Lab is being operated in all district hospitals and civil hospitals with capacity of more than 100 beds. There are 132 types of tests in these. The number of dialysis machines in district hospitals is also being increased so that patients do not have to wait for dialysis. At present 222 dialysis machines are installed in district hospitals. Beds have been reserved in district hospitals for day-care, chemotherapy and palliative care. Necessary training has also been given to strengthen cancer services. Arrangements have been made to take tele-consultation from specialist doctors in primary health centres through the PPP model. Help desks will be set up continuously to assist the patients and family members.

Main instructions of the Chief Minister