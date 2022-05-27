New Guidelines of Micro & Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) approved

New Delhi :The Government has approved New Guidelines of Micro & Small Enterprises Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP), which will be implemented during 15th Finance Commission Cycle(2021-22 to 2025-26). The scheme aims at enhancing the competitiveness and productivity of Micro & Small Enterprises by undertaking interventions such as:

Common Facility Centers (CFCs): The central government grant will be restricted to 70% of the cost of project from Rs. 5.00 crore to Rs. 10.00 crore and 60% of the cost of project from Rs. 10.00 crore to Rs. 30.00 crore. In case of NE & Hill States, Island territories, Aspirational Districts, government grant will be 80% of the cost of project from Rs. 5.00 crore to Rs. 10.00 crore and 70% of the cost of project from Rs. 10.00 crore to Rs. 30.00 crore. The project for CFC with project cost more than Rs. 30.00 crore shall also be considered but the Government assistance would be calculated by taking into account the maximum eligible project cost of Rs.30.00 crore. Infrastructure Development: The central government grant will be restricted to 60% of the cost of project from Rs. 5.00 crore to Rs. 15.00 crore for setting up of new Industrial Estate / Flatted Factory Complex and grant will be 50% of the cost of project from Rs. 5.00 crore to Rs. 10.00 crore for up-gradation of existing Industrial Estate / Flatted Factory Complex. In case of NE & Hill States, Island territories, Aspirational Districts, grant will be 70% of the cost of project from Rs. 5.00 crore to Rs. 15.00 crore for setting up of new Industrial Estate / Flatted Factory Complex and 60% of the cost of project cost from Rs. 5.00 crore to Rs. 10.00 crore for up-gradation of existing Industrial Estate / Flatted Factory Complex. The project for ID with project cost more than Rs. 10.00 crore/15.00 crore can also be considered but the government assistance would be calculated by taking into account the maximum eligible project cost of Rs. 10.00 crore/15.00 crore.

The New guidelines of MSE-CDP are available on the website of the Office of DC(MSME).