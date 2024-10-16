New Guidelines Ensure Meaningful and Accessible Grievance Redressal for Central Government Pensioners

Central Government has issued comprehensive guidelines after reviewing its Pensioners’ grievance redressal mechanism i.e. Centralized Pension Grievances Redress and Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS) to make it more sensitive, accessible and meaningful in line with the vision of the Prime Minister.

The guidelines envisage expeditious and efficient redressal of the grievances, bearing a testimony to the citizen-centric approach of the Government of India.

The main highlights of the comprehensive guidelines for handling Central government Pensioners’ grievances are as follows:

1. Ministries/Departments should strive to redress the Pensioners’ grievances within 21 days. In the cases, where redressal of the grievances requires longer time, an interim reply may be furnished on the portal.

2. The grievance shall be redressed under ‘whole of the Government approach’. In no case, grievance shall be closed summarily by stating, ‘it does not pertain to this Office’.

3. The grievance shall not be closed without its conclusive redressal and the Action Taken Report (ATR) should be filled in with the supporting information and documents at the time of closure of grievance.

4. Ministries/ Departments shall undertake monthly review of Pension related grievances, pending on the portal to ensure the qualitative redressal of grievances within the prescribed time limit.

5. The Nodal PG Officer shall analyze the trend of grievances and conduct a root cause analysis to check the incidence of grievances.

6. The applicant can file an appeal against the redressal of his grievance within 30 days of closure of the grievance and it shall be disposed of within 30 days by the Appellate Authority. A speaking order shall be passed, attaching relevant documents, if any.

7. The grievance applications, filed in the physical form with the Ministry/ Department, shall be uploaded on the CPENGRAMS portal to ensure proper monitoring of these grievances.