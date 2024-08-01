New Guidelines Allow Fee Plazas Within 60 km for Permanent Structures like Bridges and Tunnels

Fee plazas are established on National Highways as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, which stipulates that any other fee plaza on the same section of National Highway and in the same direction shall not be established within a distance of sixty kilometre provided that where the executing authority deems necessary, it may for reasons to be recorded in writing, establish or allow the concessionaire to establish another fee plaza within a distance of sixty kilometres. Provided further that a fee plaza may also be established within a distance of sixty kilometre from another fee plaza if such fee plaza is for collection of fee for a permanent bridge, bypass or tunnel. The distance criteria of sixty kilometres for establishment of a fee plaza has come to existence after National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 and there was no such criteria in earlier National Highways Fee Rules, 1997.

In addition, in case of closed user fee collection system, fee plazas can be established anywhere on the National Highways.

Fee plazas functioning within 60 km range are also permissible and established as per the provisions of the NH Fee Rules and Concession Agreement.