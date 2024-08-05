New Guidelines Address Dust and Pollution Issues at Construction Sites, Says Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) notified the Construction & Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016 and Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 for environmentally sound management of the Construction & Demolition Waste and Solid Waste, as well as control of air pollution, generated from these wastes.

To reduce the air pollution from construction activities, the following Guidelines have been issued to the State Pollution Control Boards / Pollution Control Committees (SPCBs/ PCCs) for monitoring and implementation by the Authorities/Agencies involved in construction activities:

Guidelines on Environmental Management of Construction & Demolition (C & D) Waste in March, 2017. Guidelines on Dust Mitigation Measures in Handling Construction Material & C&D Wastes in November, 2017.

Further, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued direction to all the SPCBs / PCCs for deployment of Anti-Smog Gun and implementation of adequate dust mitigation measures at construction projects/ sites having area more than 20,000 sq. meters. CPCB has also issued Guidelines/ Mechanism for use of Anti-Smog Guns in Construction and Demolition projects. In addition, online monitoring mechanism (through web portal) has been introduced for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures for construction sites.

Under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched by MoEF&CC in January 2019, in 131 non-attainment and million plus cities of 24 States/UTs, cities are provided with funds to address critical gap for implementation of City Action Plans for taking measures to improve air quality. All 131 cities/ Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) including Mumbai Urban Agglomeration (UA), have prepared the City Action Plans inter-alia including measures to mitigate air pollution arising from construction and demolition activities.

Under NCAP, an amount of Rs. 19,614.44 crores have been earmarked to 131 cities during the period FY 2019-20 till FY 2025-26, out of which 49 Million Plus Cities/Urban Agglomerations are funded under 15th Finance Commission air quality grant and remaining 82 cities are funded by MoEF&CC under Control of Pollution Scheme. So far, an amount of Rs. 11,211.13 crores were released to 131 cities to implement City Action Plans in their respective cities. An amount of Rs. 938.59 crore has been provided to Mumbai UA so far under NCAP for implementation of city action plan.

Moreover, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued “Guidelines for Air Pollution Mitigation” vide letter dated 27th October 2023 to the implementing Authorities for taking necessary action to address air pollution arising from Construction & Demolition activities, Vehicles, Re-suspension of Road Dust, etc. Further, MPCB has also issued directions under Section 5 of Environment (Protection) Act to all the Agencies/Authorities involved in construction & demolition activities to implement the above-mentioned Guidelines.

Furthermore, Swachh Bharat Mission – Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 launched on 1st October 202l includes Solid Waste Management (SWM) component with the objectives of achieving 100 per cent safe scientific processing of municipal solid waste in all cities. This includes processing of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste. This Ministry has also introduced a ready reckoner for Utilisation of Recycled Produce of Construction & Demolition Waste.