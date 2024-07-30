New Gram Manchitra App by Ministry of Panchayati Raj to Facilitate Better Rural Development

In order to encourage the Spatial Planning by the Gram Panchayat, Ministry of Panchayati Raj had launched the Geographic Information System (GIS) application “Gram Manchitra” (https://grammanchitra.gov.in). This application facilitates and supports Gram Panchayats to perform planning at Gram Panchayat level using geo-spatial technology. It provides a single/ unified Geo Spatial platform to better visualize the various developmental works to be taken up across the different sectors and provide a decision support system for Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).
Further, Ministry has launched mActionSoft, a mobile based solution to help in capturing photos with Geo-Tags (i.e. GPS Coordinates) for the works which have asset as an output. Geo-tagging of the assets is done in all three stages viz. (i) before start of the work, (ii) during the work and (iii) on completion of work. This would provide a repository of information on all works and assets related to natural resource management, water harvesting, drought proofing, sanitation, agriculture, check dams and irrigation channels etc. Assets geotagged using the mActionSoft application are available on Gram Manchitra, enhancing the visualization of various developmental works in the Gram Panchayats.
The assets created under the finance commission funds are geotagged with the photographs of assets by the Panchayats. The GIS data of assets geotagged on the map of Panchayat can be visualized on the Gram Manchitra application. Gram Manchitra provides several planning tools that use Geographic Information System (GIS) technology to help Gram Panchayat officials develop realistic and achievable development plans. These tools provide a decision support system in the preparation of development plans viz. tools for identifying potential sites for development projects, asset tracking, estimating the costs of projects, and assessing the impact of projects. This applications are being used in all States and UTs of the country, including Himachal Pradesh.
Under Digital India Programme, Ministry is implementing e-Panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP) with the aim to making Panchayats, more transparent, accountable, and effective as local self-governments. Building on the achievements in the past, the Ministry launched eGramSwaraj, a work-based comprehensive application for Panchayats under the e-Panchayat MMP on 24th April 2020. This application encompasses all aspects of Panchayat functioning viz. planning, budgeting, accounting, monitoring, asset management etc., on a single digital platform including online payments. So far, 2.44 lakh GPs have prepared and uploaded their Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) for 2024-25. Further, 2.06 lakh Panchayats have already completed online transactions for 15th Finance Commission grants for 2024-25. State wise adoption of eGramSwaraj is given below:
Adoption of eGramSwaraj at Panchayat level during FY 2024-25
|S.
No
|State Name
|Total Number of Village Panchayats &Equivalent
|Village Panchayat onboard
|Village Panchayats &Equivalent With Online Payment
|Total Number of Block Panchayats
|Block Panchayat onboard
|Block Panchayats With Online Payment
|Total Number of Zila Panchayats
|Zila Panchayat onboard
|Zila Panchayats With Online Payment
|1
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|13325
|13285
|10657
|660
|660
|572
|13
|13
|13
|2
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|2108
|2100
|63
|0
|0
|0
|25
|25
|3
|3
|ASSAM
|2662
|2197
|1926
|191
|191
|93
|30
|27
|15
|4
|BIHAR
|8054
|8054
|7120
|534
|534
|451
|38
|38
|35
|5
|CHHATTISGARH
|11596
|11594
|9145
|146
|146
|137
|27
|27
|25
|6
|GOA
|191
|189
|38
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|GUJARAT
|14621
|14588
|9653
|248
|248
|246
|33
|33
|33
|8
|HARYANA
|6225
|6218
|4419
|143
|143
|102
|22
|22
|22
|9
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|3615
|3614
|2550
|81
|81
|43
|12
|12
|6
|10
|JHARKHAND
|4345
|4345
|3869
|264
|264
|240
|24
|24
|23
|11
|KARNATAKA
|5953
|5953
|5731
|238
|232
|54
|31
|31
|17
|12
|KERALA
|941
|941
|698
|152
|152
|107
|14
|14
|11
|13
|MADHYA PRADESH
|23011
|23003
|22566
|313
|313
|272
|52
|52
|49
|14
|MAHARASHTRA
|27820
|27769
|18449
|351
|351
|174
|34
|34
|32
|15
|MANIPUR
|3180
|161
|17
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6
|3
|16
|MEGHALAYA
|6817
|0
|0
|2241
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|17
|MIZORAM
|842
|834
|754
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|NAGALAND
|1289
|185
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|ODISHA
|6794
|6794
|5769
|314
|314
|267
|30
|30
|20
|20
|PUNJAB
|13236
|13207
|4534
|152
|151
|66
|22
|22
|10
|21
|RAJASTHAN
|11208
|11202
|8079
|361
|353
|338
|33
|33
|32
|22
|SIKKIM
|199
|198
|145
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|5
|23
|TAMIL NADU
|12525
|12524
|11045
|388
|388
|385
|36
|36
|36
|24
|TELANGANA
|12771
|12768
|11194
|540
|540
|422
|32
|32
|31
|25
|TRIPURA
|1176
|1176
|859
|75
|75
|64
|9
|9
|6
|26
|UTTARAKHAND
|7795
|7794
|6690
|95
|95
|92
|13
|13
|12
|27
|UTTAR PRADESH
|57691
|57691
|44538
|826
|826
|788
|75
|75
|75
|28
|WEST BENGAL
|3339
|3339
|3327
|345
|345
|344
|22
|21
|21
|Total
|263329
|251723
|193835
|8658
|6402
|5257
|650
|640
|536
Also, for strengthening the transparency and accountability at grassroots level; the Ministry has rolled out an application – AuditOnline under e-panchayat Mission Mode Project (MMP). It allows for online audit of Panchayat accounts and records detailed information about internal and external audit. For audit year 2022-23, 2.52 lakh Audit Plans have been created and 2.48 lakh Audit Report have been generated.
For attaining the vision of Digital India, BharatNet project is being implemented by Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in a phased manner to create network to connect all the GPs by broadband in the country. So far, 2.17 lakh GPs have been made Service Ready under the BharatNet project in the country. The scope of BharatNet on 30.06.2021 has been extended up to all inhabited villages beyond GPs in the country. The State/UT-wise details of Service Ready Gram panchayats is given below:
State/UT-wise details of Service Ready Gram Panchayats
|Sr.
No
|State Name
|Total GPs/ TLBs
|Service Ready GPs/TLBs
|Operational GPs/TLBs
|1
|ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|70
|81
|46
|2
|ANDHRA PRADESH
|13326
|12967
|5559
|3
|ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|2108
|1117
|157
|4
|ASSAM
|2662
|1634
|501
|5
|BIHAR
|8054
|8860
|2892
|6
|CHHATTISGARH
|11645
|9759
|1651
|7
|GOA
|191
|0
|0
|8
|GUJARAT
|14621
|14559
|11465
|9
|HARYANA
|6225
|6204
|1941
|10
|HIMACHAL PRADESH
|3615
|415
|276
|11
|JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|4291
|1113
|454
|12
|JHARKHAND
|4345
|4646
|2296
|13
|KARNATAKA
|5952
|6251
|3659
|14
|KERALA
|941
|1130
|946
|15
|LADAKH
|193
|193
|40
|16
|LAKSHADWEEP
|10
|9
|5
|17
|MADHYA PRADESH
|23011
|18105
|2754
|18
|MAHARASHTRA
|27911
|24597
|3877
|19
|MANIPUR
|3812
|1479
|21
|20
|MEGHALAYA
|6831
|696
|27
|21
|MIZORAM
|841
|529
|61
|22
|NAGALAND
|1304
|233
|13
|23
|ODISHA
|6794
|7099
|3337
|24
|PUDUCHERRY
|108
|101
|94
|25
|PUNJAB
|13238
|12807
|9432
|26
|RAJASTHAN
|11208
|8997
|6421
|27
|SIKKIM
|199
|54
|6
|28
|TAMIL NADU
|12525
|9882
|3449
|29
|TELANGANA
|12771
|10915
|5812
|30
|THE DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN AND DIU
|38
|41
|19
|31
|TRIPURA
|1176
|771
|424
|32
|UTTAR PRADESH
|57691
|47341
|3921
|33
|UTTARAKHAND
|7795
|2014
|1127
|34
|WEST BENGAL
|3339
|2958
|2319
|Grand Total
|268841
|217557
|75002