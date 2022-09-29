New Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express to offer Health Conscious Low Calorie Millet Rich Regional Menu

New Delhi :Newly introduced Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express shall be inaugurated on 30th September 2022. The indigenous developed train shall also come with a befitting Health Conscious Low Calorie Millet Rich Regional menu.

The much awaited experience of High end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital – to the Capital of Maharashtra State in Mumbai i.e. Mumbai Central shall be available to one and all with effect from 1.10.2022 post its inaugural run on the 30th of September 2022. The professional Catering Services arm of Indian Railways i.e. IRCTC shall deliver rich cuisine experience to travellers’ taste buds during the journey both on the inaugural day as well as regular runs.

Indian Railways is all set to serve high end delicacies suited to the taste-buds of esteemed clientele in the prestigious semi-high speed train. The elegant design and appearance of the train shall be ably complimented with local cuisine anticipating preferred train patronisation from Gujarat and Maharashtra, though the menu shall also address passenger expectations from other parts of the country.

Looking to cater to the premium business and Corporate segment that travels on the route, Health Conscious and Low calorie food options made from Ragi, Bhagar, Cereals, Oats, Muesli, etc shall be integral to the menu. Railways has not missed its focus on the preference of Fasting/ Jain/ Senior patrons in the Mumbai Gujarat Section. Dishes prepared from Sabu Dana, Bhagar and Fruits which are otherwise light on the stomach but still have high nutritional value are much a part of the menu.

The customised menu for Vande Bharat Train is also in sync with the theme of ensuing year 2023 which is poised to be celebrated World over as the International Year of Millets. The initiative has been steered by India in the U.N. General Assembly adopting a resolution in April 2021 and declaring 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

In a first, Healthy Malt Beverages for travelling kids are being introduced as a service in the premium train.

Replacing Chocolate Bars with local Brands of “Peanut Chikki” with Peanuts sourced from local farmers is being seen as a part of Be Vocal, Go Local ideology.

The Menu service being planned to suit the train schedule timings includes Morning Tea, Breakfast, Hi-Tea, Lunch and Dinner on the motto “Quality First “.

On board hospitality shall be extended by engaging experienced and competent professionals of balanced gender mix at par with the Mumbai Ahmedabad Corporate Tejas Trains run by IRCTC.

