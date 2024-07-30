New Forensic Facilities and Equipment Upgrades to Boost Crime Investigation Efficiency

There are 07 Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs) in the country located at Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal, Pune, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Hyderabad. The State-wise details of forensic labs of the States / Union Territories may be seen at Annexure.

The Government is focused on strengthening the capacities for investigation and prosecution, including the eco-system for forensic sciences in the country. The process of strengthening of forensic laboratories and related facilities in the country is an ongoing and continuous process which is dependent on gap-analysis and demand assessment. ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India. The responsibilities to maintain law and order, protection of life and property of the citizens including investigation, prosecution of crime and criminals, and related forensic science facilities, are with the State/Union Territory concerned.

The following steps have been taken by the Central Government to upgrade forensic labs and also forensic infrastructure in the country:

(i) Modernization of Central Forensic Sciences Laboratories at Bhopal, Guwahati, Pune and Kolkata.

(ii) Upgrading of machinery & equipment in the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratories, including in the new disciplines of Forensics in Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances, Digital Forensics, DNA Forensic analysis, Forensic Psychology.

(iii) Setting-up a State-of-the-art DNA Analysis and Research & Development facility at the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory at Chandigarh.

(iv) Setting-up a National Cyber Forensic Laboratory at the Central Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Hyderabad to investigate important

cases of digital fraud / cyber forensics.

(v) Operationalizing an e-Forensics IT platform, which connects 117 forensic science laboratories (Central and State) in the country.

(vi) The Ministry of Home Affairs has provided in-principle approval for establishment of a Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Samba (Jammu & Kashmir) with a total financial outlay of ₹99.76 crore.

(vii) The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) has been set up under the Act of the Parliament in the year 2020 for providing quality and trained forensic manpower across all parts of the country. The headquarter of the NFSU is located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Apart from this, campuses of the NFSU are situated at Delhi, Goa, Agartala (Tripura), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dharwad (Karnataka), and Guwahati (Assam). The NFSU has also started training academies in Imphal (Manipur) and Pune (Maharashtra).

(viii) A Scheme “National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme” has been approved by the Cabinet on 19.06.2024 with a total financial outlay of ₹2254.43 crore from financial year 2024-25 to 2028-29, to enhance the forensic testing infrastructure in the country and address the shortage of forensic professionals in the country along with reducing pendency of cases in the forensic science laboratories in the country. The Scheme comprises establishment of 09 off-campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University, 07 Central Forensic Science Laboratories in the country, and enhancement of existing infrastructure of the Delhi Campus of the NFSU.

(ix) Assistance is being given to States/ Union Territories for strengthening the DNA analysis, Cyber-forensics and related facilities in their forensic laboratories under Nirbhaya Fund Scheme. Projects have been approved for 30 States/ Union Territories at a total cost of ₹250.59 crore.

(x) A Scheme for Modernization of Forensic Capacities with a total financial outlay of ₹2080.5 crore has been approved. Under this scheme, assistance is available to States/ Union Territories to develop high quality forensic science facilities for modernization of machinery and equipment including mobile forensic vans, and facilitating availability of trained manpower in these laboratories through expansion of educational facilities for forensic science in the country. So far, funds to the tune of about ₹186.12 crore have been approved for 18 States / Union Territories for the component of “Modernization / Upgradation of Forensic Science Laboratories in States / Union Territories” and ₹207.98 crore have been approved for 20 States / Union Territories for the component of “Mobile Forensic Vans for all districts and State FSLs in the country” under the scheme. Apart from this, funds to the tune of ₹236.25 crore have been released under the scheme for the component of establishment of off-campuses and centres of excellence of the NFSU and training / skilling academies accredited by the NFSU.

(xi) Under the Umbrella Scheme on “Safety of Women”, establishment of a dedicated cyber forensic science laboratory in the six CFSLs located at Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhopal, Delhi, and Guwahati, on the lines of National Cyber Forensic Lab, Hyderabad has been approved with a total financial outlay of ₹126.84 crore. Further, to systematically stockpile the forensic data received from all forensic labs, establishment of National Forensic Data Centre has been approved under the said scheme with a total outlay of ₹200.16 crore. Along with this, establishment of residential buildings for the reporting officers in CFSLs located at Bhopal, Pune, and Guwahati have also been approved under the said scheme with a total outlay of ₹27.25 crore.

(xii) To ensure quality and standardization in forensic examination, the Directorate of Forensic Science Services, MHA, has issued the following guidelines:

– Quality Manuals for accreditation of laboratories as per NABL standards (ISO 17025) and Working Procedure Manuals in nine

disciplines of Forensic Sciences.

– Quality Manuals and Working Procedure Manuals for Biology, DNA, Chemistry, Explosive, Narcotics, Toxicology, ICJS Forensic Portal, Speaker Identification and Computer Forensics.

– Guidelines for collection, preservation & transportation of forensic evidence in sexual assault cases for Investigating Officers and medical Officers.

– Standard list of Equipment for establishing/upgrading of Forensic Sciences Laboratories.

Under the “National Forensic Infrastructure Enhancement Scheme”, establishment of 09 off-campuses of the National Forensic Sciences University in the country has been inter-alia approved with a total outlay of ₹1309.13 crore. The off-campuses of the NFSU are set up based on factors such as availability of students, feasibility of location and stakeholder consultation etc.

Annexure

The State-wise details of forensic labs of the States / Union Territories.

S. No. States / UTs No. of State FSLs No. of Regional FSLs 1 A&N Islands 1 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1 5 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 4 Assam 1 5 5 Bihar 1 2 6 Chhattisgarh 1 3 7 Delhi 1 1 8 Gujarat 1 6 9 Goa 1 0 10 Haryana 1 4 11 Himachal Pradesh 1 2 12 Jharkhand 1 0 13 J&K 1 0 14 Kerala 1 3 15 Karnataka 1 7 16 West Bengal 1 2 17 Madhya Pradesh 1 4 18 Maharashtra 1 13 19 Manipur 1 0 20 Meghalaya 1 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 22 Nagaland 1 0 23 Odisha 1 3 24 Puducherry 1 0 25 Punjab 1 3 26 Rajasthan 1 6 27 Sikkim 1 0 28 Tamil Nadu 1 10 29 Telangana 1 6 30 Tripura 1 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1 11 32 Uttarakhand 1 1 Grand Total 32 97

(Source: Directorate of Forensic Science Services)