New Food Safety Regulations Mandate Safe and Balanced Diets for School Children: Key Guidelines Released

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was established under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as per provisions contained in the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 (i.e. FSS Act 2006) and it has been mandated for laying down science-based standards for articles of food and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale and import to ensure availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, FSSAI has taken following steps to promote healthy food habits among the youth, especially among school students: