New flights from Bhubaneswar & Jharsuguda airports soon

Bhubaneswar: Direct flights will start from Bhubaneswar Biju Patnaik International Airport to Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Jharsuguda Bir Surendra Sai Airport to Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow, Mumbai. It will give a new direction to the economic development of the state.

he recently approved New Destination Policy of Odisha has encouraged airlines to introduce new flights for Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports. These enhanced connections are set to significantly boost commerce and tourism across the state. Additionally, the availability of belly cargo on these flights will provide a strong impetus to the growth of agricultural produce.