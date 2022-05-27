New Financing to Improve Safety, Climate Resilience and Capacity of Tanzania’s Roads and Regional Airports

A new International Development Association (IDA*) credit of $550 million that will allow Tanzania to unlock critical road and airport bottlenecks, enhance its role as a transit country, and leverage more effectively its national parks for tourism.

The Tanzania Transport Integration Project (TanTIP) aims to improve the safety, climate resilience, and capacity of key road corridors and regional airports. It will also help improve the capacity of relevant transport sector institutions to plan for and manage the sector.

“Much of Tanzania’s development success over the past decade has been predicated on the critical advantages of its strategic maritime location, its rich and diverse natural resources, its socio-political stability, and its rapidly growing tourism industry,” said Mara Warwick, World Bank Country Director. “Investments under this project will contribute to wider government efforts to improve the integration of Tanzania’s economy and its connection with its neighbors and global markets, while ensuring adaptability of the infrastructure.”

TanTIP financing will focus on three key components. The first is supporting the upgrading and rehabilitation of about 500 km of roads, including the Mtwara-Mingoyo-Masasi (201 km), Lusahunga-Rusumo (92 km), Songea-Rutukila (111 km) and Iringa-Msembe (104 km) roads while integrating climate resilience measures to enhance resilience and adaptation of these roads and road network. The second is the upgrading and rehabilitation of three priority regional airports (Lake Manyara, Iringa and Tanga airports) with a focus on enhancement of safety and capacity of the airports, and enhancement of climate resilience. The third is the continued development of institutional capacity including on climate risk management and safety, encouraging gender balance with greater inclusion and career development opportunities for women, and supporting project implementation, management, and monitoring.

“The road and airport designs under TanTIP are climate-informed, ensuring adaptability of the road corridors and regional airports to future natural disasters. The project will enhance mitigation measures and mainstream climate resilience considerations in the national road transport sector planning, investments, and management,” said Gylfi Palsson, World Bank Lead Transport Specialist.

The project will directly benefit many communities and firms, including smallholder farmers, agribusiness operators, existing and potential private sector investors, importers, and exporters. It will also have wider positive impacts on development outcomes such as economic welfare, social inclusion (jobs, gender), equity (poverty, inequality), environmental quality, and economic resilience.

*The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 74 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.3 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has provided $458 billion to 114 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $29 billion over the last three years (FY19-FY21), with about 70 percent going to Africa. Learn more online: IDA.worldbank.org. #IDAworks