Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana have been included in India’s squad for the first two T20Is of the five-match series against Zimbabwe. They replace Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who were originally set to join the squad but will now travel to India first along with the rest of the ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad before heading to Harare.