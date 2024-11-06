New Era: Škoda Auto India unveils all-new Kylaq

Company’s first ever sub 4m SUV makes its global reveal ahead of

January 2025 launch

Announces starting price of INR 7,89,000

Comfortable and roomy: Great driving dynamics and spacious interior with segment-leading boot-space of 446 litres

Comprehensive safety systems: Wide range of active and passive safety features as standard, including six airbags

Modern Solid: The new Kylaq bears elements of Škoda’s new design language,

boasting a robust look

Proven powertrain: The powerful yet efficient 1.0 TSI provides 85kW and 178Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission

Competitive pricing: Kylaq will start at INR 7,89,000 and will be the entry into the Škoda range; customers can register their interest from today

Mumbai – Škoda Auto India has taken the wraps off its much-awaited SUV, the Kylaq, revealing the vehicle for the very first time in India and the world. The Kylaq ushers in the New Era for Škoda Auto in India as it enters new markets and attracts new customers into its fold. The company had ascertained its ambitions to expand further in India with the announcement of this SUV in February this year. In October this year, Škoda Auto India conducted drives of a camouflaged pre-production version of the Kylaq. And a month later, the Kylaq has now made its world premiere, with bookings opening from December 2, 2024.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, says: “The Škoda Kylaq is our first sub 4m SUV, designed in India and for India as a new entry point to our brand. India is key to our internationalisation plans, the world’s third-largest car market, and SUVs make up 50% of new vehicle sales. We want the Kylaq to welcome new customers who are looking in this popular and fast-growing segment. Adding to its appeal, the Kylaq marks the debut in India of our Modern Solid design language, with new visual accents. It also beckons with a wide choice of variants, colours, features and a standard package of over 25 active and passive safety technologies. At a very competitive starting price of INR 7,89,000, the Kylaq is the most accessible Škoda model in India.”

A lot in the name

With the announcement of its intent to introduce a sub 4m SUV in the Indian market, Škoda Auto India also actioned a unique and nation-wide naming campaign where it asked the people of India for names for this car. In effect, the Škoda Kylaq has been named by India. The name is derived from the Sanskrit term for a crystal and is named after Mount Kailash. The larger Kushaq in Škoda Auto India’s SUV line up also gets its name from the Sanskrit word for an emperor. The Kylaq adds to the company’s roster of SUVs like Kodiaq, the large 4×4, and the mid-sized Kushaq.

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, adds: “The Škoda Kylaq is our third model that is ‘made in India for India’ and it represents a significant milestone in our regional sales strategy. By offering an exceptional price-value proposition, a spacious and functional interior, numerous advanced safety features, and superior handling, the Kylaq is poised to attract a broad range of new customer groups. We are confident that the Kylaq is the right step to make European technology more accessible to potential customers and strengthen our brand presence on the Indian market.”

Tailored features

The Kylaq features quite a few segment-firsts. Like six-way electric seats with ventilation for the driver and front passenger. A Stowing Space for the parcel tray also constitutes a unique and key feature enhancing the usability and versatility of the boot. The boot in the Kylaq is the best in its segment measuring 446 litres. With the rear seats folded, this space maximises to 1,256 litres. The car also features Auto Climatronic, with ventilation for the electrically adjustable front seats. Select variants are also available with an electric sunroof. Also on offer are cruise control, steering-mounted paddle-shifters with the six-speed automatic gearbox, leatherette seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay and wireless charging among other features. Taking centre stage is a 25.6cms infotainment screen with an even more intuitive user interface. The driver gets a 20.32cms Virtual Cockpit with a renewed interface.

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India says, “Today is another important milestone in our India journey with the World Premiere of the Škoda Kylaq. Kylaq has generated tremendous excitement and buzz through 2024. And I’m extremely proud to unveil the Škoda Kylaq to India and to the world. With its high levels of localisation, unmatched driving dynamics and uncompromising safety, Kylaq will make a significant impact in the market.”

Modern Solid: A new interpretation of familiar Škoda lines

The exterior of the Kylaq is defined by a distinctive shape and clean lines, making it the first Škoda model in India to adopt the new Modern Solid design language. The new front is characterised by a shiny black grille with 3D ribs, while the hallmark Škoda SUV “four eyes” headlights graphic has been completely reinterpreted. The Kylaq is also the first model in India to feature the all-new Škoda wordmark on the rear. Also new is a bold front lower spoiler in aluminium optics in the front.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design, says: “With the new Kylaq, our Škoda Design team has preserved and re-interpreted key Škoda design elements, combining them with new ideas and visual accents. It is one of the hallmarks of our new Modern Solid design language, ushering in a new era for design in a car that ushers in a New Era for us in India. Modern Solid stands for solidity, functionality and authenticity while conveying a sense of safety and strength. The Škoda Kylaq, with its distinctive shape, minimalist and clean looks and functional features like a high ground clearance is a perfect embodiment of our new design approach to customers in India.”

Škoda Auto had its biggest year in terms of sales in India in 2022. Combined with the year 2023, the company sold over 100,000 cars in a 2-year period. Earlier, it had taken the company six years to achieve the landmark, highlighting the rapid pace of growth undertaken by the company ever since the MQB-A0-IN platform has been put into action. With Kylaq, Skoda Auto will significantly increase its addressable market share in India, with a target of 100,000 sales annually by 2026.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India shares, “The Kylaq has literally hit the ground running and is going to be powering our growth in India over the next few years. It is the beginning of a New Era for us in India. We are aware we are entering what is currently the most competitive segment in India. And are confident the Kylaq has what it takes to make an impact with its safety and driving dynamics. Moreover, the Kylaq boasts some segment-leading features like a six-way front electric seat adjustment with seat ventilation, and a class-leading 446 litres of boot space. The Kylaq continues with our India-focussed product line-up following the Kushaq and Slavia and will further our goal of entering newer markets and bringing new customers into the Škoda family. We believe we have stuck to our promise of accessible pricing of the Kylaq and look forward to ensure it democratises European technology in India. It is a compact car but is larger than life. And that’s the reason we premiere it via a motion picture premiere like never before.”

Precise Daytime Running Lamp signature

With the Modern Solid era, the headlights feature slim lines and a minimalist, purposeful design. While the narrow upper segments of the headlights serve as daytime running lights, position lights and indicators, the larger lower modules provide the important low-beam and high‑beam functions with crystalline designed LED elements.

Compact dynamic silhouette

The sides of the Kylaq are adorned with clean and modern lines. It has a robust cladding around the wheel arches and sills that accentuate the high ground clearance and space around the wheel. This lends the Kylaq that SUV character within its compact dimensions. Adding more value to the design of the Kylaq is a hexagon pattern along the side and rear of the car.

Robust proportions, soulful colours

The Škoda Kylaq is 3,995mm long, 1,783mm wide, and 1,619mm, with a wheelbase measuring a generous 2,566mm. Most importantly, the Kylaq stands a comfortable 189mm off the ground. These compact, yet elegant proportions are rounded off at the rear with the all-new Škoda wordmark on a wide black stripe flanked by the rear lights. The rear lamps themselves reveal a distinct T-shaped light signature. This is supported by the distinct rear bumper equipped with a 3D diffusor insert in aluminium optics. The Kylaq is available in five paint finishes and making its debut in the Kylaq is the Olive Gold colour. This colour will be exclusive to the Kylaq and is inspired by the rich greens and versatile fauna of Lonavala during the monsoon season.

Jan Bures, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India says, “The Kylaq’s premiere in a larger-than-life movie backdrop is apt for our first ever compact SUV. It may be sub 4 metres in length, but it is larger-than-life on the basis of the growth, sales and penetration it will drive when it hits roads in India. The Kylaq packs in quite a few firsts for us in terms of features, design, dynamics and even market strategy.”

Power with performance and safety

The Kylaq can accelerate to a 100kph in 10.5 seconds with the manual transmission. The SUV also has a top speed of 188kph. Its 1.0 TSI engine produces 85kW of power and 178Nm of torque. This powerplant is mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic with paddle shifters in select variants. The car is based on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Kushaq and Slavia. These two cars have already scored a full 5-stars in Global NCAP tests for adults and children. The Kylaq comes standard with over 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, traction and stability control, anti-lock brakes, Electronic Brake Distribution, Brake Disc Wiping, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, Passenger airbag de-activation, Multi Collision Braking and ISOFIX seats and many others.

Tested to the moon and back

The Kylaq has been tested over 800,000kms of Indian terrain including urban, highway, uphill and rough roads. That is more than the distance from Earth to the moon and back. And more than 20 trips around the circumference of Earth. This all-new compact SUV has been put through temperatures varying from -10 to +85 degree Celsius and across elevation ranging from sea level to 3,000 metres above sea level. To ensure thorough monsoon preparedness and perfect sealing from the elements, 100 random samples of the Kylaq have been exposed to 25-30 litre per minute/sq mt. of water at an angle of up to 16 degrees. This ensures the Kylaq has zero water ingress in extreme monsoons. The Kylaq has also been put through a vehicle shaker test to ensure the interiors remain silent and rattle-free on all road surfaces. The car has also spent two years in open weather to test all the polymeric parts to ensure highest quality standards.

Quality at the roots

The Kylaq undergoes many quality practices in the manufacturing process itself ensuring class-leading safety and dynamics. The roof and other joints are laser-blazed, the geometry setting of the Kylaq is robotised, inline measurements of the chassis are done at two locations and AI cameras at the assembly line inspect for variations and inconsistencies on the engine surface. And the use of hot-stamped steel, with a redone crash management system ensures the best possible safety in the Kylaq.

Sustainably manufactured

The Kylaq is manufactured at the Chakan plant with 30% (18.5 MW) of power generated through solar energy. The company aims to increase this to 75% by 2026. It is a water-positive facility, giving back more water than it consumes. With over 660,000 trees planted, the plant has earned Zero Waste to Landfill and Zero Liquid Discharge Certifications. The Kylaq itself uses a sustainable bamboo-fibre infused pad with a textile finish creating a speckle effect in the dashboard area.