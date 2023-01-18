New education policy underlines the ancient and rich heritage : Governor Mangubhai Patel

Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that there are many such facts in the new education policy, which take us towards our ancient heritage. How much do we know about India is the question before us today. Vidya Bharti has been trying for many years to take the culture of our country back among the people. Vidya Bharati has been organizing Shiksha Samagam to rethink our cultural heritage and tradition. I salute everyone for this lofty cultural program today. The educational-cultural heritage of Ujjain is unique. Lord Shri Krishna received education here, it is adorned by the name of the city of Kalidas, here Navaratnas like Varahamihira of King Vikramaditya were born and the stream of Indian knowledge tradition has been flowing ever since.

Governor Shri Patel was addressing a one-day conference on Indian Knowledge Tradition in the Shiksha Samagam program at Vikram University. Governor Shri Patel said that the saga of bravery of Rana Sanga keeps resonating in the country. Signs of deformation are visible in the present society. Many organizations of the Sangh Parivar are engaged in the service project, the service work will have to be expanded further, a lot of work remains to be done. Governor Shri Patel said that ever since he came to Madhya Pradesh, he has been continuously attending programs for backward and deprived communities. The work of upliftment of these societies will have to be done continuously. Following the culture of the country which talks about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we should care for everyone. Governor Shri Patel also underlined the misbehavior with the workers by highly educated people and said that there is a need to explain to the new generation that it is necessary to maintain self-respect of all.

Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that every temple in Ujjain has its own specialty. He said that the Shanku Yantra is installed in Dongla. With this device, accurate measurement of time can be seen on June 21 and December 22. He said that there are many examples in our tradition, in which we get glimpses of our culture. About the story of Vikram and Vetal and the story of Vikramaditya’s 32 pupils Minister Dr. Yadav said that the 25 stories of Vetal Pachchisi are full of knowledge. Along with knowledge, smartness is also necessary, this thing is clear from these stories. He said that we have been knowing for years about the art of transmitting our knowledge tradition to each other without language and dialect.

Governor Shri Patel inaugurated the one-day seminar of Indian knowledge tradition and Indian language promotion in Ujjain Shiksha Samagam program by lighting the lamp at Vikram University’s Golden Jubilee Hall.

Exam Warrior booklet released

Governor Shri Patel released the book ‘Exam Warrior’. Published in Hindi and English, this book includes the speeches given by the Prime Minister on important topics related to examination. The book has been translated into 16 languages ​​of India.