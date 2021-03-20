New digital media guidelines provide level playing field for various platforms

Mumbai: Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar today asserted that digital technology platforms have played a key role in promoting transparency and introducing corruption free atmosphere in governance.

Speaking at a Digital Media Conclave organized by a private TV Network in Mumbai, Shri Javadekar said, through the new guidelines on OTT, the Government has attempted to provide a level playing field for various digital platforms. He said “Through these guidelines on OTT, we have tried to bring about transparency and provide level playing field to various media platforms, be it electronic, print or digital media. It is just for fair-facilitation for self-regulation and not intended for controlling the OTT platforms.

Recalling how digital media enabled government’s functioning during the COVID pandemic, the Minister said more than 50 cabinet meetings were held virtually ensuring that there weren’t any delays in decision making.

Shri Javadekar further said that more than 13 lakh crore rupees were transferred to 35 crore people through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode under various welfare schemes of the Central Government. “More than 12.30 crore farmers received money in their accounts directly, without any leakage of funds” he added.

The Minister said “there was a time we used to deal with cash for all our purchasing but now we have started using digital mode of payment very frequently, which has added to the convenience. It has now become our way of life, as even a vegetable vendor keeps a QR code to facilitate digital payment”. The Minister also cited example of DIKSHA Platform (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), to highlight importance of digital education and efforts put to encouraging same.

He further stated that “during pandemic we thought how to entertain people so we decided to broadcast the old Doordarshan TV Series like Ramayana, Mahabharat which saw record breaking viewership”.

Speaking about the theme of the Conclave “My Maharashtra, Digital Maharashtra”, Shri Javadekar remarked that the digital world is beyond the physical boundaries of any form, and complemented Maharashtra for adopting the new technology in right earnest.

Amongst other dignitaries, Actor Shreyas Talpade and Global Teacher Award winning academic Ranjitsinh Disale shared the stage with the Union Minister on this occasion.