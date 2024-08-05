New Curriculum and Training Initiatives for Madrasa Teachers Announced

Under the Scheme for Providing Quality Education to Madarasas (SPQEM) component of Scheme for Providing Education in Madarasas and Minorities (SPEMM), financial assistance were granted to eligible madarsas through the State Governments to introduce modern education to improve academic proficiency of children studying in such institutions. Administrative issues along with curriculum to be taught in such madarsas were decided by the respective State Governments. The teachers were engaged on temporary basis under the scheme.