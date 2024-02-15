OdishaTop News

New Bus Stations to Serve as Business Hubs, Boosting Economic Activity in Local Areas: CM Naveen Emphasizes

By Odisha Diary bureau

The new bus stations will be developed as business hubs and economic activity will increase in the local area. #5T Priority is being given to developing communication infrastructure and public transport systems. From villages to cities, the communication system is being strengthened. The chief minister said that communication is the basis of development, the main strength of our economy.

