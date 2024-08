To foster a more victim-centric approach in the criminal justice system, a proviso has been added under section 360 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 to provide that before withdrawal of prosecution, the Court shall give an opportunity of being heard to the victims. This provision acknowledges and incorporates the concerns of victims, enhancing the overall fairness and responsiveness of the criminal justice process.